Rohingya leader shot dead in Cox’s Bazar







The deceased was identified as Noor Hossain alias Bhutto, a leader (Majhi) of Camp No-2. Ukhia Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sheikh Mohammad Ali said that a group of 10-20 miscreants of ARSA entered Bhutto's house and shot the Rohingya leader. Later, he was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.



"The cause of the murder is yet to be ascertained. The body was sent to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy," he added. �UNB

Cox's Bazar, June 17 - A Rohingya leader was shot to death by miscreants at Ukhiya-2 Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar around 9 pm on Saturday.The deceased was identified as Noor Hossain alias Bhutto, a leader (Majhi) of Camp No-2. Ukhia Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sheikh Mohammad Ali said that a group of 10-20 miscreants of ARSA entered Bhutto's house and shot the Rohingya leader. Later, he was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead."The cause of the murder is yet to be ascertained. The body was sent to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy," he added. �UNB