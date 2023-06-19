Video
AL goes to embassies on invite, BNP to lodge complaints: Quader

Published : Monday, 19 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said Awami League went to the embassies after being invited. And BNP leaders wake up in the morning and go to the American embassy to complain regularly. Awami League does not do the politics of complaining against the country.

Obaidul Quader also commented that BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir talked to the third grade personnel in the United Nations office after not being able to talk to the Secretary General of the organization.

He made the comments at a seminar on the operations of Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line 6 at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC). Regarding the question of fair elections under the government, Obaidul Quader said, "BNP talks too much. Do BNP leaders know that many members of their party are preparing for the upcoming elections. Many parties are ready to participate in the elections. They are living in a fool's paradise when they think that others will boycott the election because BNP will not participate."

When asked about the reason for the low interest of voters in the local government elections, he said that the general elections are not far away. In the recent city elections, Gazipur election voter's turnout was 50 per cent and Barishal and Khulna elections the turnout was 40 to 45 per cent. In many developed countries of the world, 30 per cent of voters do not even turn up at the polling centres."
Asked whether Bangladesh is looking at the upcoming meeting between US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the AL General Secretary said, "We are not looking at anyone. We are looking at the people of Bangladesh. Foreign powers can be friends but cannot help to win elections. They can be development partners."


