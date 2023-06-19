Moody’s rating of banks geopolitical, not economic: BB governor







"Moody's rating on the banking sector appears to be politically motivated rather than purely based on economic reporting," he said while announcing the new monetary policy for the upcoming fiscal year of 2023-24 (from July-December).



He further stated that despite significant growth in Bangladesh's economy, including an increase in per capita income and foreign reserves exceeding $48 billion - compared to $10 billion in 2012 when Moody's last rated the country - Moody's has not revised its rating.

Earlier, on 31 May, Moody's Investors Service downgraded the ratings of six local banks - BRAC Bank, City Bank, Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited, Eastern Bank, NCC Bank, and Premier Bank.



It also revised the outlook on Bangladesh's banking system to negative from stable in a report published on 1 March.



