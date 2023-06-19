

PM to inaugurate Agargaon-Motijheel part of MRT in Oct, says Quader



The Minister made the announcement at a seminar on the operations of Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line 6 at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC).



He also said construction work of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway up to Tejgaon would be completed within this year, ahead of the upcoming general election.

Emphasizing on the environmental development of Dhaka city, Obaidul Quader at the seminar said, "Garbage should not be thrown everywhere and smoking should be restricted. Certain spots should be fixed for these."



"Brick fields must be shut surrounding Dhaka city. We have to do this for our existence," he added.

He also said, "We have to work for the development of the environment in parallel with the existing infrastructural development."



Road Transport and Bridges Ministry Standing Committee President Rowshan Ara Mannan, Dhaka North City Mayor Atiqul Islam, South City Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Vice-Chancellor Sharfuddin Ahmed also spoke in the seminar while Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary Amin Ullah Nuri chaired the seminar.



Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the Agargaon-Motijheel part of the Metrorail in October this year.The Minister made the announcement at a seminar on the operations of Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line 6 at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC).He also said construction work of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway up to Tejgaon would be completed within this year, ahead of the upcoming general election.Emphasizing on the environmental development of Dhaka city, Obaidul Quader at the seminar said, "Garbage should not be thrown everywhere and smoking should be restricted. Certain spots should be fixed for these.""Brick fields must be shut surrounding Dhaka city. We have to do this for our existence," he added.He also said, "We have to work for the development of the environment in parallel with the existing infrastructural development."Road Transport and Bridges Ministry Standing Committee President Rowshan Ara Mannan, Dhaka North City Mayor Atiqul Islam, South City Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Vice-Chancellor Sharfuddin Ahmed also spoke in the seminar while Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary Amin Ullah Nuri chaired the seminar.