BUET organises Nat’l Sanitation Strategy implementation rally

Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET) organizes a rally as a part of the implementation process of National Sanitation Strategy Action Plan 2022-23, the slogan of which was "Lets practice sanitation, establish good governance, build Sonar Bangla".

Chancellor of BUET Dr Satya Prasad Majumder and Honorable Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Abdul Jabbar Khan participated in the rally. The rally circled the main road of the university and ended in front of the administration building of the university. Chancellor and Vice-Chancellor of the University gave seperate directive speech to the officers and employees to maintain a fair environment in the activities of the University and to ensure integrity, good governance and accountability.

Deans, heads of departments, comptroller (in charge), director of student welfare department, registrar, hall provosts, directors of various departments, heads of offices, institutes and centers, teachers, students, officers and employees of the university participated in the rally.