The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) on Sunday found Aedes mosquito larvae at 5 buildings including an under-construction building of Partex Group on the first day of its combing operation launched to keep the dengue situation under control.

After visiting 30 houses and under-construction buildings, the DSCC mobile court fined Tk 28,000 in five cases after finding a favourable environment for Aedes mosquito breeding at five of them. �UNB