Lightning kills 3 in Khulna





The deceased were identified as Azizul Sheikh, 62, son of Abdul Sattar of Kakra Bunia village, Sujit Mandal, 62, son of Krishna Mandal of Kalabogi village and Khorshed Sheikh, 60 of Paikgachha area in Dakope upazila.

Jalal Uddin Gazi, Tildanga UP chairman, said Azizul died on the spot when a thunderbolt struck him while working at a fish enclosure with three others around 10 am at Kakra Bunia village.

Besides, Sujit Mandal, a fisherman, was killed on the spot and four others were injured by a lightning strike while fishing in Kalabogi River around 10:30 am. The injured were taken to a local hospital, said Dakope Upazila Nirbahi Officer Papiya Sultana.

Besides, a thunderbolt hit Khorshed Alam Sheikh, 60, son of Rahim Sheikh of Paikgaccha area, while he was sitting on boat amid rain, leaving him injured.

