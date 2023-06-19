Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 June, 2023, 3:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Joint efforts on climate front can make a difference: US

Published : Monday, 19 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Highlighting the importance of mobilizing youth leaders, US Embassy Charge d'Affaires Helen LaFave has said climate action is a lot of work and they can make a difference if they work together.
 "This is why we emphasize the need to mobilize youth leaders. They are not only future leaders of Bangladesh; they are already talented leaders in their schools and in their communities now," LaFave said on Sunday.
 She joined PM's special envoy for climate change Saber Hossain Chowdhury, MP and Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) Vice Chancellor Tanweer Hasan for a U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) youth-led campaign to mobilize action to mitigate climate change and protect the environment.
 Fifteen youth organizations from universities and community environmental conservation groups from around the country participated in USAID's "Saving Mother Nature, Saving Us" over the past several months.
 During this time, they learned how to develop effective project plans and proposals and pitched their project ideas to a panel of judges at a special event at IUB.
 Charge d'Affaires LaFave, Saber Hossain Chowdhury and Vice Chancellor Hasan presented awards to the top three Bangladeshi youth organizations for developing innovative solutions to protect natural resources, improve waste management, curb plastic pollution, and create awareness about the need for urgent action to mitigate climate threats.     �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BUET organises Nat’l Sanitation Strategy implementation rally
DSCC drive: Aedes larvae found at 5 buildings
Lightning kills 3 in Khulna
Joint efforts on climate front can make a difference: US
Concerted efforts indispensable for new employment in Rajshahi
4 houses gutted by fire in Barishal
Repeated threat to PM manifests BNP’s conspiracy: Hasan
Ignorance main reason behind drug use among youths: Speakers


Latest News
All banks have gone bankrupt: JaPa MP
BNP leaders go to US embassy to lodge complaints: Quader
Special measures for 24 congestion-prone points to make Eid journey smooth
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on June 28
'My candidature cancelled through conspiracy': Hero Alam
Rivers keep swelling in Sunamganj, Sylhet amid flood fear
Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on June 29
Resign, hand over power to national govt: Islami Andolan amir
Income Tax Bill 2023 passed, powers of income tax officers curbed
HC upholds jail sentence of ex-DIG Prisons Bazlur in graft case
Most Read News
'Jallad' Shajahan freed from jail after 32 years
Riseup Labs empowers businesses nationwide to thrive in digital era
After newborn, mother dies too
Nadim murder: Accused Babu, 3 others handed over to Bakshiganj thana
Bangladesh will never bow down to any external pressure: PM
Ex-Dhaka Bar Association president Adv Israfil passes away
Is Bangladesh closing in on  BRICS?
Woman dies drinking liquour at office party in city
Rohingya leader shot dead at Cox’s Bazar camp
BCL factional clashes at Hajee Danesh university, 50 injured
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft