Concerted efforts indispensable for new employment in Rajshahi





Similarly, ensuring business-friendly atmospheres is very important for substantial and sustainable development of the trade and business sector through promoting investment here.

The observations came at a workshop titled "Success, Challenge and

Expectations of the Registered Investors" held at the office conference hall of Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner today.

Investment Facilitation and Investment Aftercare belonging to Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) organised the workshop largely attended by administrative officials, business leaders and other stakeholders.

BIDA Executive Member Abhijit Chowdhury highlighted the aspects of generating new employment through flourishing investment in the region during his keynote presentation.

Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi Shamim Ahmed, BIDA Divisional Director Dr Nabi Maruf Ashraf, President of Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industries Masudur Rahman and local unit president of Bangladesh Women Chamber of Commerce and Industries Professor Rozety Naznin also spoke on the occasion. �BSS



Concerted efforts of all the government and non-government entities concerned has become an urgent need for generating new employment coupled with flourishing investment in Rajshahi.Similarly, ensuring business-friendly atmospheres is very important for substantial and sustainable development of the trade and business sector through promoting investment here.The observations came at a workshop titled "Success, Challenge andExpectations of the Registered Investors" held at the office conference hall of Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner today.Investment Facilitation and Investment Aftercare belonging to Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) organised the workshop largely attended by administrative officials, business leaders and other stakeholders.BIDA Executive Chairman Lokman Hossain Miah addressed the meeting as the chief guest with Divisional Commissioner GSM Jafarullah in the chair.BIDA Executive Member Abhijit Chowdhury highlighted the aspects of generating new employment through flourishing investment in the region during his keynote presentation.Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi Shamim Ahmed, BIDA Divisional Director Dr Nabi Maruf Ashraf, President of Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industries Masudur Rahman and local unit president of Bangladesh Women Chamber of Commerce and Industries Professor Rozety Naznin also spoke on the occasion. �BSS