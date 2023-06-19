4 houses gutted by fire in Barishal





Warehouse Inspector of Barisal Fire Service and Civil Defence Md Abbas Uddin said that the fire was initially believed to be started from an electrical short circuit. The extent of damage couldn't be determined immediately.

According to Barishal Sadar Fire Service control room, they received information about the fire at 8:35 pm.

Later, seven units of fire service reached the spot and tried to douse the fire. The fire was brought under control at 9.30 pm after an hour-long effort. �UNB

