Monday, 19 June, 2023
4 houses gutted by fire in Barishal

Published : Monday, 19 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM

At least four houses were gutted in a fire in Hatkhola area of Barishal city around 8.30 pm on Saturday.
 Warehouse Inspector of Barisal Fire Service and Civil Defence Md Abbas Uddin said that the fire was initially believed to be started from an electrical short circuit. The extent of damage couldn't be determined immediately.
 According to Barishal Sadar Fire Service control room, they received information about the fire at 8:35 pm.
 Later, seven units of fire service reached the spot and tried to douse the fire. The fire was brought under control at 9.30 pm after an hour-long effort.    �UNB


