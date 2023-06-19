Repeated threat to PM manifests BNP’s conspiracy: Hasan





Few days ago BNP Rajshahi unit convenor issued threat to kill Jananethri Sheikh Hasina. And now, BNP Sirajganj district unit joint general secretary Rashedul Hasan Ranjan gave same threat to the premier. In fact, those statements of their leaders are clear manifestation of the party's evil motive to harm the prime minister, he said.

The minister made the remarks while replying to a query of reporters at the meeting room of the ministry at secretariat here.

Hasan said the anti-liberation evil forces from home and abroad killed the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman after failing to face him politically.Now, BNP and its cohorts have failed to face Sheikh Hasina politically, he said.

He said Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has got the responsibility to run the state through people's verdict for three consecutive terms. But, being failed to face the Sheikh Hasina's government politically they are hatching conspiracy like 1975.

He condemned the statement of Sirajganj BNP leader saying BNP should have taken step against the BNP leader.

Replying to another query over a statement of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on caretaker government, the information minister said the statement is as usual. According to the constitution, the present government will perform as the polls-time government and incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will perform as the premier during election-period, he noted. �BSS



