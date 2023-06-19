Video
Ignorance main reason behind drug use among youths: Speakers

Published : Monday, 19 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent

The growing problem of drug use among young people requires educational development, prevention and treatment systems; youth blame lack of awareness for this. Youth speakers commented it at a media briefing organized by Ahsania Mission Youth Forum for Health and Wellbeing at the Orchid Meeting Room of Dhaka Ahsania Mission Health Sector in Shyamoli of the capital on Sunday.
Ahsania Mission Youth Forum for Health and Wellbeing to organize a month-long program on the occasion of "International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking" on June 26.
To address the problem of drug, use among young people in Bangladesh, a multi-pronged approach integrating education, prevention, and treatment is needed. Awareness programs for substance use are necessary to develop skills and knowledge to understand the risks associated with substance use among young people and prevent them from taking substances due to peer pressure. Prevention efforts should include stricter laws against drug sales and programs aimed at raising awareness among the community.
Marjana Muntaha, the focal person of the youth forum, said that the use of substances among the youth of Bangladesh is a serious problem that requires the cooperation of people from all levels of society to mitigate. Dhaka Ahsania Mission is conducting a project named "Enhancing the Capacity of Civil Society to prevent drug abuse among the Youth" Under the project, "Ahsania Mission Youth Forum for Health and Wellbeing" has organized a month-long program on the occasion of International Day against drug abuse and Illicit Trafficking on 26th June.


