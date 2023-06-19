Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 June, 2023, 3:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Police capable of facing any challenge: IGP

Published : Monday, 19 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Saturday said that the Bangladesh Police has the capability to face any challenges in the future.
The IGP made the statement while addressing at the monthly crime review meeting for the month of May, 2023 at the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) headquarters as the chief guest.
"The Bangladesh Police has already demonstrated its ability to control terrorism, extremism and militancy by following the policy adopted by the honorable Prime Minister," he said.
Appreciating the activities of DMP, he said today they have created a place of trust with the tireless work of all the policemen. The overall development of the country has taken place as the law and order situation has remained normal in the country. To maintain this order, all policemen must perform their responsibilities with sincerity, he added.
Additional IGP (Administration) Md Kamrul Ahsan, DMP Additional Commissioner of Police (Admin) AKM Hafiz Akhtar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime and Operations) Dr. Kh. Mahid Uddin, Additional Commissioner of Police ( Logistics, Finance and Procurement) Muha. Ashrafuzzaman, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Md Munibur Rahman, Joint Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners of Police and officers of various ranks were also present at the event.     �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BUET organises Nat’l Sanitation Strategy implementation rally
DSCC drive: Aedes larvae found at 5 buildings
Lightning kills 3 in Khulna
Joint efforts on climate front can make a difference: US
Concerted efforts indispensable for new employment in Rajshahi
4 houses gutted by fire in Barishal
Repeated threat to PM manifests BNP’s conspiracy: Hasan
Ignorance main reason behind drug use among youths: Speakers


Latest News
All banks have gone bankrupt: JaPa MP
BNP leaders go to US embassy to lodge complaints: Quader
Special measures for 24 congestion-prone points to make Eid journey smooth
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on June 28
'My candidature cancelled through conspiracy': Hero Alam
Rivers keep swelling in Sunamganj, Sylhet amid flood fear
Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on June 29
Resign, hand over power to national govt: Islami Andolan amir
Income Tax Bill 2023 passed, powers of income tax officers curbed
HC upholds jail sentence of ex-DIG Prisons Bazlur in graft case
Most Read News
'Jallad' Shajahan freed from jail after 32 years
Riseup Labs empowers businesses nationwide to thrive in digital era
After newborn, mother dies too
Nadim murder: Accused Babu, 3 others handed over to Bakshiganj thana
Bangladesh will never bow down to any external pressure: PM
Ex-Dhaka Bar Association president Adv Israfil passes away
Is Bangladesh closing in on  BRICS?
Woman dies drinking liquour at office party in city
Rohingya leader shot dead at Cox’s Bazar camp
BCL factional clashes at Hajee Danesh university, 50 injured
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft