Monday, 19 June, 2023, 3:05 AM
Bangladesh reports 230 Covid cases, two deaths in a day

Published : Monday, 19 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The caseload stands at 2,041,470 as the death toll rises to 29,457
Bangladesh has recorded 230 new cases of C-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,041,470.
The death toll from the disease rose by two to 29,457 over a 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.
As many as 2,967 samples were tested across the country for a positivity rate of 7.75 percent. Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions, with 220.
Another 67 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,007,376.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.33 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
    �bdnews24.com


