Monday, 19 June, 2023, 3:05 AM
Home Editorial

Expose yourself to sunshine to get vitamin ‘D’

Published : Monday, 19 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Despite being a tropical country, Bangladesh has a high incidence of vitamin D deficiency. More than half of the population of Bangladesh are deficient in vitamin D, so it must be a major cause for concern for us. Despite having the natural advantage of abundant sunshine all year round allowing vitamin D synthesis, why are we having this phenomenon in our population.

Vitamin D is a hormone, a nutrient, essential for the maintenance of calcium homeostasis and bone mineralization. This nutrient is so important that our body makes it by itself - but only after skin exposure to sufficient sunlight, hence the name 'sunshine' vitamin. The best way to get more vitamin D is from sunshine. Only 20% of our vitamin D is meant to come from our diet.

However, overt deficiency of vitamin D causes rickets in children and osteomalacia in adults. A comprehensive strategy to alleviate and control the health consequences of vitamin D deficiency is needed. This would include the creation of public awareness, refrain from sunscreen usage, exposure to sunlight, regular exercise, food fortification, and supplementation with vitamin D (bearing in mind potential differences between them and food-based sources). Public health initiative is required to prevent the condition.

Samia Jahan Shefa
Student of Department of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, Jashore University of Science and Technology



