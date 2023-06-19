Video
Home Editorial

Stop murdering our journos

Published : Monday, 19 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

And another brave journalist had to embrace death because of his reporting on crime. Golam Rabbani Nadim was only 42, a brave and courageous journo from whom the media industry expected a lot more but not his death.

A local ruling party leader who is also a UP chairman in Jamalpur has been reported to have masterminded the killing of the journo. According to the law enforcement agency, RAB, it was a planned murder. Nadim's reports on the chairman involving a woman and different anomalies angered the chairman which ultimately led to the gruesome killing.

Some 10 to12 people took part in the murder, and another journalist was attacked and wounded in the process. The incident was recorded in a nearby CCTV camera. Police have detained a number of suspects.

The point, however, we are making an urgent call to the ruling party for taking stock of the tragic incident and delivering a message to others that such wrongdoers do not belong to the party. Simultaneously, need of the hour demands a practical explanation why are our media men frequently coming under attack?

In recent years, an alarming number of local AL leaders have indulged in a spree of crimes and corruption across the country - ranging from land grabbing, demanding extortion, and illegally taking hold of government contracts and tender businesses to exerting political power and now murdering a media man.

Nadim's murder also confirms how our villages and rural localities are fast turning perilous for our media men to operate. And the least we expect is Nadim's justice to take twist and embrace the same fate of the unsolved Shagor-Runi murder case.

The culture of impunity and injustice targeting our media industry is a dangerous sign of shrinking freedom of press, as well as speech. Though an incumbent minister has assured us that those guilty of the crime will not go unpunished, is it the first instance of such verbal promise or assurance coming from the government's end?

In a society where filing of charge sheets, legal proceedings and course of justice are often deliberately twisted by protectors-turned-predators, there is more than enough to dread.

We demand prompt justice on the murder of Golam Rabbani Nadim.

Murdering a journo is tantamount to murdering truth. That said - let's not forget, barely a year ago, the Committee to Protect Journalists ( CPJ) ranked Bangladesh 11th on its Global Impunity Index for countries with the most number of unsolved murder of journalists. As many as 33 journalists have been killed in Bangladesh since 1992 and countless have been harassed, tortured and wounded while on the job.

Today's grim reality and statistics involuntarily poses the million dollar question, what makes attacking and killing journalists so easy in Bangladesh?

The sad and shocking answers are all very well known. There seems to be none to ensure our safety, security and independent functioning.

Our journalists are under attack.


