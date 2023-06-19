

Arranging portfolios could make good profits



Harry M. Markowitz has gained worldwide fame with the theory of diversification of investment. We believe that an investor can achieve good profits by arranging a beautiful portfolio by following the following actions.



Determination of portfolio size: The size of your portfolio will depend on how many shares you invest in. If the investment amount is between 1 to 2 lakh rupees then try to invest in 3 shares. If it is between 3-6 lakh rupees in 4 shares, if it is 7-10 lakh rupees in 5 shares, maximum 6 shares can be kept in the portfolio for more investment. By doing this, the investor can keep a close monitoring of the invested share companies otherwise the monitoring becomes problematic and fails to achieve the desired results.

Opportunity value: A smart investor must invest 60% of his total capital first in initial investment i.e. buying shares. The remaining 40% of the capital should be kept as equity. So that later if the shares of a good company are available at a much lower price to buy those shares. Again, if the price of the purchased good shares falls without any reason, the opportunity money should be used to buy more shares and average the share price.



Timing of investment: The investor has to fix a time frame i.e. the time till which he can hold the shares or the investor does not have to sell the shares within that time frame. We have to target all the companies that have dividend in front of us and plan the investment. Here the investment time must be kept in mind for short term and long term. Companies that pay dividends regularly have good profits before dividend declaration. So we must make investment decisions keeping June and December closing in mind to get better results.



Investment Rate: We must check the highest and lowest prices for at least the last 52 weeks before investing to determine the investment limit or the purchase price of the shares. After that, if the lowest rate is reached, the investment should be made by purchasing shares in several steps.



Sector Selection: Instead of investing in all the shares of the same sector, you should invest in the shares of different sectors. Because market movement is sector wise. Therefore, by investing in different sectors, you have to ensure good returns in your portfolio. Investing should be done keeping in mind that each sector has a specific movement time.



Watch list should be prepared: We need to create a watch list under the year-long business plan. That is, we have to make a list of the shares of the companies we want to invest in and find out when they are available at a low price and have a plan to invest and sell at the highest price. Because it is not possible to observe all the shares and good results are not available.



News collection should be done: No matter which share you buy, you have to collect all the news about that share. Analysis should be done and the market impact of the news should be understood. A successful investor's success depends a lot on making decisions based on news.



Profit taking: Smart share traders sell shares in short term (3 months) at 5-10% profit. Frequent buy sales increase the market's susceptibility to losses. If the share price is likely to increase, then sell and wait. Later, 25% should be sold to ensure profit. This will increase your equity value and reduce the probability of losses.



The goal should be fixed:Skilled investors stick to their goals. No amount of storms can divert them. A stock takes a detour to reach its target by reversing course. So stay focused.



Keep a regular understanding of the market: Must have an idea about the total market. If the market is in down trend then invest for short term. If there is a profit, you have to take it. A specific loss limit has to be determined i.e. what is called stop loss. Again, if the share market is in trend, it is more profitable to invest for long term.



Finally, we can say that if an investor can keep 5 to 6 shares of good quality and good sector companies in his portfolio, then if the price of one share decreases, the share price of another company increases, a balance is created in the portfolio and thus good profit can be made. We must always remember that portfolio de-risking is a very difficult task but we should try to de-risk as much as possible.



The writer is the Head of Operations and Associate Professor, Daffodil Institute of IT, Chittagong

As investors, we should all have our own investment portfolio. Portfolio management is an important issue in share trading. How good a businessman is can be understood by looking at his portfolio. In fact, the degree of success in share trading depends to a large extent on the skill of arranging the portfolio. So portfolio planning is very important. There are various strategies to minimize risk and ensure stable returns by arranging portfolios. A good investor is never influenced by anyone. He has to do what he has to do before he buys the shares, otherwise he has little to do but wait until later.Harry M. Markowitz has gained worldwide fame with the theory of diversification of investment. We believe that an investor can achieve good profits by arranging a beautiful portfolio by following the following actions.Determination of portfolio size: The size of your portfolio will depend on how many shares you invest in. If the investment amount is between 1 to 2 lakh rupees then try to invest in 3 shares. If it is between 3-6 lakh rupees in 4 shares, if it is 7-10 lakh rupees in 5 shares, maximum 6 shares can be kept in the portfolio for more investment. By doing this, the investor can keep a close monitoring of the invested share companies otherwise the monitoring becomes problematic and fails to achieve the desired results.Opportunity value: A smart investor must invest 60% of his total capital first in initial investment i.e. buying shares. The remaining 40% of the capital should be kept as equity. So that later if the shares of a good company are available at a much lower price to buy those shares. Again, if the price of the purchased good shares falls without any reason, the opportunity money should be used to buy more shares and average the share price.Timing of investment: The investor has to fix a time frame i.e. the time till which he can hold the shares or the investor does not have to sell the shares within that time frame. We have to target all the companies that have dividend in front of us and plan the investment. Here the investment time must be kept in mind for short term and long term. Companies that pay dividends regularly have good profits before dividend declaration. So we must make investment decisions keeping June and December closing in mind to get better results.Investment Rate: We must check the highest and lowest prices for at least the last 52 weeks before investing to determine the investment limit or the purchase price of the shares. After that, if the lowest rate is reached, the investment should be made by purchasing shares in several steps.Sector Selection: Instead of investing in all the shares of the same sector, you should invest in the shares of different sectors. Because market movement is sector wise. Therefore, by investing in different sectors, you have to ensure good returns in your portfolio. Investing should be done keeping in mind that each sector has a specific movement time.Watch list should be prepared: We need to create a watch list under the year-long business plan. That is, we have to make a list of the shares of the companies we want to invest in and find out when they are available at a low price and have a plan to invest and sell at the highest price. Because it is not possible to observe all the shares and good results are not available.News collection should be done: No matter which share you buy, you have to collect all the news about that share. Analysis should be done and the market impact of the news should be understood. A successful investor's success depends a lot on making decisions based on news.Profit taking: Smart share traders sell shares in short term (3 months) at 5-10% profit. Frequent buy sales increase the market's susceptibility to losses. If the share price is likely to increase, then sell and wait. Later, 25% should be sold to ensure profit. This will increase your equity value and reduce the probability of losses.The goal should be fixed:Skilled investors stick to their goals. No amount of storms can divert them. A stock takes a detour to reach its target by reversing course. So stay focused.Keep a regular understanding of the market: Must have an idea about the total market. If the market is in down trend then invest for short term. If there is a profit, you have to take it. A specific loss limit has to be determined i.e. what is called stop loss. Again, if the share market is in trend, it is more profitable to invest for long term.Finally, we can say that if an investor can keep 5 to 6 shares of good quality and good sector companies in his portfolio, then if the price of one share decreases, the share price of another company increases, a balance is created in the portfolio and thus good profit can be made. We must always remember that portfolio de-risking is a very difficult task but we should try to de-risk as much as possible.The writer is the Head of Operations and Associate Professor, Daffodil Institute of IT, Chittagong