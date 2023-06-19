Four people, six houses burnt in Bagerhat, Sylhet







BAGERHAT: A couple and their two children were burnt in a fire that broke out at their house in Mongla Upazila of the district early Saturday.



The incident took place in the house of Jaynal in Dakshin Holadibunia Village under Chila Union of the upazila when the family members were sleeping. The fire was originated from electric short circuit at early hours. Hearing hue and cry for help, neighbours rushed in and managed to bring the fire under their control.

Burnt Jaynal, his wife and two children are currently undergoing treatment at Khulna Medical College Hospital.



SYLHET: A fire that originated from an electrical short circuit has gutted five dwelling houses in Bishwanath Upazila in the district on Friday.



The incident took place in Malipara Village under Daulatpur Union of the upazila in the afternoon.

Locals said a fire broke out from an electric short circuit at a house in Malipara Village in the afternoon, and it soon engulfed the four adjacent houses.



The estimated cost of the damage valuables is worth about Tk 50 lakh, the affected house owners claimed.



