

Thakur Anukulchandra Satsang gets new body



At a meeting held in the Satsang Office on June 17, these were formed. The meeting was presided over by Senior President Sree Gopinatha Kundu. Sree Soumitra Mazumder Palash moderated it. Dr Sri Rabindranath Sarkar and Sri Ranjan Kumar Saha have been made president and general secretary (GS) respectively of the 35-member Executive Council.



Mrinalkanti Mallick and Sri Niranjan Debnath have made president and GS of the 29-member Ritcik Parishad.

Sri Chandan Kumar Saha and Prof Shri Samapta Kumar Saha have been made president and member secretary respectively of 11-member Advisory Council.



Elected representatives of the Executive Council are: Sri Gopinath Kundu, Sri Jugal Chandra Ghosh and Sri Kamal Sen vice-residents. Sri Pran Shankar Das has been elected supervisor and Shri Sukhendukmar Saha co-supervisor.



Professor Shri Dilip Poddar has been elected joint GS while Sri Tapas Kumar Barman and Sajeev Kumar Singh assistant GSs.



Among others, Biaksh Chandra Das has been elected organizing secretary. Shri Sunil Roy has been elected treasurer while Dhisankar Sarkar assistant treasurer. Naresh Madhu has been elected education and research secretary. Sri Hironmoy Ghosh has been made information and publicity Secretary while Uttam Kumer Bhoumik assistant information and publicity secretary.



