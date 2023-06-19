

Vitamin A+ Campaign begins in districts



Under the Campaign, a total of 14,39,064 children aged from six to 59 months will be administered Vitamin A capsules in Barishal, Feni, Khulna, Kishoreganj, Mymensingh and Rangamati districts.



BARISHAL: To mark the Campaign, a total of 3,58,254 children will be fed Vitamin A capsules in the district.

Health Officer of Barishal City Corporation (BCC) Dr Khandaker Manzurul Imam said a total of 220 centres have been set up in 30 wards in the city.



The Campaign was inaugurated in the city on Mathuranath Public School premises on Language Movement Hero Principal Hossain Ali Road at Ward No. 19 in the city at 9:30 am.



BCC Panel Mayor Gazi Naimul Hossain Litu, Advocate Rafiqul Islam and Ayesha Tauhida Luna, among others, were present at the inaugural function.



Under the Campaign, a total of 5,290 children aged from six to 11 months will be fed the blue-coloured capsules while 44,780 children from 12 to 59 months will be administered the red-coloured ones in the city.



Meanwhile, a total of 34,315 children aged from six to 11 months will be given the blue-coloured capsules and 2,73,879 children from 12 to 59 months the red-coloured ones in 10 upazilas of the district.



A total of 4,214 volunteers have been deployed at 2,107 centres in the district to make the Campaign successful, said District Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Maria Hasan.



FENI: The Campaign was inaugurated in the conference room of the CS office in the district town in the town.



Feni Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Salim Mahmud-ul Hasan inaugurated the programme as the chief guest.

District CS Dr Shihab Uddin, Sadar Upazila Health Officer Dr Masud Rana and BMA President Dr Shahedul Islam Kaisar, among others, were also present at that time.



According to Feni CS office sources, a total of 2,44,152 children will be fed Vitamin A capsules in the district.



Of these, 30,361 children of six to 59 months will be fed blue capsules while 2,13,791 children, aged from 6 to 11 months, will be fed red capsules.



CS Dr Shihab Uddin said the capsule-feeding will continue from 8 am to 4 pm in a total of 142 centres including 105 temporary ones, seven permanent and 30 mobile centres in 42 unions and five municipalities in six upazilas of the district.



A total of 2,741 activists including volunteers of Health Department and Family Planning Department have been deployed to make the Campaign successful, the CS added.



KHULNA: The National Vitamin A+ Campaign was inaugurated on Surjer Hasi Clinic premises in the city.



Newly elected Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque inaugurated the event as the chief guest while Laskar Tajul Islam, chief executive officer of KCC, was in the chair.



A total of 1,17,057 children in the metropolis have been targeted to be fed vitamin A capsules under the Campaign. Among them, the number of children aged 6 to 11 months is 13,573 while 12 to 59 months is 1,03,484.



Besides, a total of 1,88,747 children of nine upazilas and two municipalities of the district have been targeted for feeding the capsules.



All children aged 6 to 11 months will be given blue-coloured capsules and the red-coloured ones will be given to the children aged 12 to 59 months.



The Campaign was conducted under the auspices of the Public Health and Nutrition Institute and National Nutrition Services under the Ministry of Health and Family Planning with the assistance of UNICEF.



The chief guest said that Vitamin A capsule helps in increasing the normal structure of child's body.



This capsule not only prevents malnutrition-related blindness in children but also boosts immunity.



Among others, the event was addressed by Councillors Imam Hasan Chowdhury and Kanika Shaha, and Chief Health Officer of KCC Swapan Kumar Halder.



KCC Chief Health Officer Swapan Kumar Halder delivered the welcome speech while Deputy Director of Khulna Divisional Health Department Dr Ferdousi Akhter and UNICEF representatives also spoke on the occasion.



KISHOREGANJ: The National Vitamin A+ Campaign was inaugurated in the conference room of Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital in the district town.



Kishoreganj DC Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad was present as the chief guest while CS Dr Saiful Islam presided over the inaugural function.



Superintend of Police (SP) Mohammad Russel Sheikh, PPM (Bar), attended the programme as the special guest.



Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital Acting Deputy Director Dr Nur Mohammad Shamsul Alam, Deputy CS Dr. Tareq Anam and Sadar Upazila Family Planning Officer Nazmul Karim, among others, were also present at that time.



A total of 4,99,717 children aged from 6 to 11 months and children aged 12 to 59 months will be administered Vitamin A capsules in 2,774 centres during the Campaign.



A total of 6,799 officials and volunteers of the Health Department have been deployed in the district to make the Campaign successful.



MYMENSINGH: The National Vitamin A+ Campaign was inaugurated in the city on Sunday with the target of feeding the capsules to 67,000 children.



Md Yusuf Ali, chief executive officer of Mymensingh City Corporation, inaugurated the Campaign at a function organized on Nagar Bhaban premises in the city on Sunday morning.



Under this Campaign, a total of 9,430 children aged from 6 to 11 months will be given blue-coloured capsules while 57,673 children from 12 to 59 months will be fed the red-coloured ones in 5 permanent and 301 temporary centres.



The Campaign will continue from 8 am to 4 pm.



MCC Chief Executive Officer Md Yusuf Ali said the MCC has been successfully implementing EPI, Vitamin A+ Campaign, worm control etc. The MCC has all the preparations to make this Campaign successful. Under the direction of Mayor Md Ikramul Haque Titu, other public representatives of the city corporation, officials and various NGOs are working to implement these activities.



Councillor Md Asaduzzaman Babu, Councillor of reserved seat Hamida Parveen, Chief Health Officer of MCC Dr HK Debnath, Secretary Md Arifur Rahman, Public Relations Officer Sheikh Mahabul Hossain Rajeev, and Food and Sanitation Officer Deepak Majumder, among others, were also present at the inaugural function.



RANGAMATI: The Campaign was inaugurated in the district in the morning like elsewhere in the country.



Rangamati Zilla Parishad Chairman Angsui Pru Chowdhury inaugurated the Campaign on Kathaltali Government Primary School premises in the district town at around 9 am.



District CS Dr Bipas Khisa, Head Teacher of Kathaltali Government Primary School Badiul Alam, Councillor of Ward No. 7 Md Jamal Uddin, and Councillor of the reserved seat Jobayetunnahar Jebu, among others, were also present at the function.



Under the Campaign, a total of 81,194 children will be administered Vitamin A capsules at 1,315 centres in the district, said CS Dr Bipas Khisa.



Of them, a total of 9,355 children aged from six to 11 months will be fed the blue-coloured capsules while 71,839 children aged 12 to 59 months the red-coloured ones.

