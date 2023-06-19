Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 June, 2023, 3:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

University student beaten to death over football game

Published : Monday, 19 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondent


MONOHARDI, NARSINGDI, June 18: A private university student has been beaten to death by his opponents in Monohardi Upazila of the district over football game.

Deceased Jahangir Hossain was BBA last semester student at Asian University of Bangladesh in Dhaka. He was the son of late Ala Uddin of Urulia Village in the upazila.
According to the deceased's family and local sources, an altercation took place between Jahangir and some players of nearby Mirzapr Village on May 28 centring a football match.

On June 11, the rival group of 8 to 10 people, equipped with lethal weapons, attacked Jahangir and two of his friends Shahin and Tanzil in front of Chalakchar Girls High School. They beat up the three friends mercilessly.

Hearing cry for help, locals rushed in and rescued them. They sent Jahangir to Labaid Hospital in the capital in critical condition and admitted Shahin to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital.

After five days of fight for life, Jahangir succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

Jahangir's brother Sumon Mia filed a case with Monohardi Police Station (PS) in this regard.

Officer-in-Charge of Monohardi PS Md Farid Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that two persons have, so far, been arrested in this connection.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four people, six houses burnt in Bagerhat, Sylhet
Thakur Anukulchandra Satsang gets new body
Vitamin A+ Campaign begins in districts
University student beaten to death over football game
Three minors drown in Pirojpur, Netrakona
20 killed, 17 injured in road mishaps
Government officials live in abandoned buildings at Koyra
Farmed fishes flood Jagannathpur bazaars


Latest News
All banks have gone bankrupt: JaPa MP
BNP leaders go to US embassy to lodge complaints: Quader
Special measures for 24 congestion-prone points to make Eid journey smooth
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on June 28
'My candidature cancelled through conspiracy': Hero Alam
Rivers keep swelling in Sunamganj, Sylhet amid flood fear
Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on June 29
Resign, hand over power to national govt: Islami Andolan amir
Income Tax Bill 2023 passed, powers of income tax officers curbed
HC upholds jail sentence of ex-DIG Prisons Bazlur in graft case
Most Read News
'Jallad' Shajahan freed from jail after 32 years
Riseup Labs empowers businesses nationwide to thrive in digital era
After newborn, mother dies too
Nadim murder: Accused Babu, 3 others handed over to Bakshiganj thana
Bangladesh will never bow down to any external pressure: PM
Ex-Dhaka Bar Association president Adv Israfil passes away
Is Bangladesh closing in on  BRICS?
Woman dies drinking liquour at office party in city
Rohingya leader shot dead at Cox’s Bazar camp
BCL factional clashes at Hajee Danesh university, 50 injured
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft