University student beaten to death over football game





MONOHARDI, NARSINGDI, June 18: A private university student has been beaten to death by his opponents in Monohardi Upazila of the district over football game.



Deceased Jahangir Hossain was BBA last semester student at Asian University of Bangladesh in Dhaka. He was the son of late Ala Uddin of Urulia Village in the upazila.





On June 11, the rival group of 8 to 10 people, equipped with lethal weapons, attacked Jahangir and two of his friends Shahin and Tanzil in front of Chalakchar Girls High School. They beat up the three friends mercilessly.



Hearing cry for help, locals rushed in and rescued them. They sent Jahangir to Labaid Hospital in the capital in critical condition and admitted Shahin to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital.



After five days of fight for life, Jahangir succumbed to his injuries on Friday.



Jahangir's brother Sumon Mia filed a case with Monohardi Police Station (PS) in this regard.



Officer-in-Charge of Monohardi PS Md Farid Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that two persons have, so far, been arrested in this connection.

