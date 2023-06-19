Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 June, 2023, 3:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three minors drown in Pirojpur, Netrakona

Published : Monday, 19 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondents

Three minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Pirojpur and Netrakona, in two days.

PIROJPUR: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Nazirpur Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Habiba Khanam, 5, daughter of Arif Sheikh, a resident of Raghunathpur Village under Sheikhmatia Union in the upazila.

It was known that the child fell down into a pond behind their house while she was walking along the bank of it at around 1 pm.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Nazirpur Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nazirpur Police Station (PS) Humayun Kabir confirmed the incident.

NETRAKONA: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Mohanganj Upazila of the district on Thursday.

A minor boy drowned in a ditch in the upazila in the afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Jihad, 4, son of Milon Mia, a resident of Koyrapara Village under Somaj-Sahiladeo Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Jihad fell in a ditch next to the house in the afternoon while he was playing beside it.

Later on, the family members rescued him and rushed to Mohanganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.

Meanwhile, a two-and-a-half-year-old minor child drowned in a pond in Maghan Siadhar Union of the upazila on the same day.

The deceased was identified as Abdullah, son of Alamgir Mia, a resident of Boro Betham Village under the union.

It was known that Abdullah fell in a pond nearby the house in the morning while his family members were unaware of it.

Later on, the family members rescued him from the pond and took to Mohanganj Upazila Health Complex, where the child was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Being informed, police recovered both the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's families without autopsies.

Mohanganj PS OC Mohammad Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incidents.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four people, six houses burnt in Bagerhat, Sylhet
Thakur Anukulchandra Satsang gets new body
Vitamin A+ Campaign begins in districts
University student beaten to death over football game
Three minors drown in Pirojpur, Netrakona
20 killed, 17 injured in road mishaps
Government officials live in abandoned buildings at Koyra
Farmed fishes flood Jagannathpur bazaars


Latest News
All banks have gone bankrupt: JaPa MP
BNP leaders go to US embassy to lodge complaints: Quader
Special measures for 24 congestion-prone points to make Eid journey smooth
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on June 28
'My candidature cancelled through conspiracy': Hero Alam
Rivers keep swelling in Sunamganj, Sylhet amid flood fear
Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on June 29
Resign, hand over power to national govt: Islami Andolan amir
Income Tax Bill 2023 passed, powers of income tax officers curbed
HC upholds jail sentence of ex-DIG Prisons Bazlur in graft case
Most Read News
'Jallad' Shajahan freed from jail after 32 years
Riseup Labs empowers businesses nationwide to thrive in digital era
After newborn, mother dies too
Nadim murder: Accused Babu, 3 others handed over to Bakshiganj thana
Bangladesh will never bow down to any external pressure: PM
Ex-Dhaka Bar Association president Adv Israfil passes away
Is Bangladesh closing in on  BRICS?
Woman dies drinking liquour at office party in city
Rohingya leader shot dead at Cox’s Bazar camp
BCL factional clashes at Hajee Danesh university, 50 injured
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft