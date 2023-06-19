Three minors drown in Pirojpur, Netrakona







PIROJPUR: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Nazirpur Upazila of the district on Friday noon.



The deceased was identified as Habiba Khanam, 5, daughter of Arif Sheikh, a resident of Raghunathpur Village under Sheikhmatia Union in the upazila.

It was known that the child fell down into a pond behind their house while she was walking along the bank of it at around 1 pm.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Nazirpur Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nazirpur Police Station (PS) Humayun Kabir confirmed the incident.



NETRAKONA: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Mohanganj Upazila of the district on Thursday.



A minor boy drowned in a ditch in the upazila in the afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Jihad, 4, son of Milon Mia, a resident of Koyrapara Village under Somaj-Sahiladeo Union in the upazila.



Local sources said Jihad fell in a ditch next to the house in the afternoon while he was playing beside it.



Later on, the family members rescued him and rushed to Mohanganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.



Meanwhile, a two-and-a-half-year-old minor child drowned in a pond in Maghan Siadhar Union of the upazila on the same day.



The deceased was identified as Abdullah, son of Alamgir Mia, a resident of Boro Betham Village under the union.



It was known that Abdullah fell in a pond nearby the house in the morning while his family members were unaware of it.



Later on, the family members rescued him from the pond and took to Mohanganj Upazila Health Complex, where the child was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.



Being informed, police recovered both the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's families without autopsies.



Mohanganj PS OC Mohammad Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incidents.



