20 killed, 17 injured in road mishaps





FENI: Two friends were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The accident took place in BSCIC area on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway at around 8 am.

The deceased were identified as Md Tareq, 20, son of Md Abul Hossain, and Md Sajib, 19, son of Abdul Awal, residents of Bonkot area under Debidwar Upazila in Cumilla District.

The injured person is Md Babu, 21, son of Abdul Karim, a resident of the same area.

They were returning home from there on Sunday morning riding by a motorcycle. On the way, the motorcycle hit hard a road divider after losing its control over the steering in in BSCIC area on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway at around 8 am, which left the trio seriously injured.

Police with the help of locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Feni General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Tareq dead.

Later on, Sajib also succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Feni General Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Feni's Mohipal Highway Police Station (PS) Mohammad Mostafa Kamal confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: A man was killed after being crushed under the wheels of a truck on the Dinajpur-Parbatipur regional highway in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The accident took place in Garments Bazaar area of the upazila at around 9:15 am.

The deceased was identified as Kaiyum Hossain, 35, son of late Afan Uddin, a resident of Mamudpur Village under Abdulpur Union in the upazila.

According to police and local sources, Kaiyum was returning home riding on a bicycle after selling vegetables in Bahadur Bazaar. On the way to home, when he reached Garments Bazaar, a speedy dump truck ran over his bicycle from behind, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers have seized the truck, and arrested its driver and his helper from the scene.

Chirirbandar PS OC Bajlur Rashid confirmed the incident, adding that the process of filing of a case in this regard is underway.

LALMONIRHAT: A teenage boy was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The accident took place in Amtali area on the Kulaghat-Borobari road of the upazila at around 2 pm.

The deceased was identified as Putul Chandra Roy, 13, son of Santosh Chandra Roy, a resident of Baruatali Village under Barobari Union of the upazila. He was a ninth grader at Akota High School in Fulbari Upazila of Kurigram District.

It was learnt that the boy was going to his maternal house at Fulbari in Kurigram from home on Saturday riding by a motorcycle. On the way, he lost control over the motorcycle and hit the railing of a bridge in Amtali Barobari area at around 2 pm. He died on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Lalmonirhat Sadar PS OC Ershadul Alam confirmed the incident.

GOPALGANJ: Two people have been killed in a road accident in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Moktar Sheikh, 42, son of Delwar Hossain, a resident of Thana Road area under Rajoir Upazila in Madaripur District, and Mizanur Rahman Mithu, son of Azahar Molla, hailed from Nawapara Abhaynagar in Jashore District. Both of them were workers of Akij Jute Mill in Muksudpur.

Police and local sources said a speedy Pickup van from Dhaka hit the two workers in Old Muksudpur area on the Dhaka-Khulna highway of the upazila at around 5:30 pm, which left them critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Muksudpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred the duo to Faridpur Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

Later on, the duo succumbed to their injuries at Faridpur Medical College Hospital at night while undergoing treatment there.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

However, the law enforcers have seized the killer pickup van, but its driver managed to flee.

Muksudpur PS OC Md Abu Bakar Mia confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Friday.

The accident took place in Chowmuhani area on the Bhola-Char Fasson regional highway under Pashchim Charumed Union of the upazila in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Jishan, 6, son of Md Jahangir, a resident of the area.

Local and the deceased's family sources said a speedy truck hit the child in the area on the Bhola-Char Fasson regional highway in the morning while he along with other children was playing beside road, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.

Lalmohan PS OC Md Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the incident.

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: A housewife was killed in a road accident in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Farida Khatun, 45, wife of Md Mahirul Islam, a resident of Shyamnagar Village under Khalishakundi Union of the upazila.

Quoting locals, Daulatpur PS OC Md Mojibur Rahman said Farida was going to her daughter's house at Chakghogat Village in the morning. On the way, a truck hit Farida after losing its control over the steering in Shyamnagar area on the Daulatpur-Katlamari road, leaving her seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and and rushed her to Daulatpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred the woman to Kushtia 250-bed General Hospital following the deterioration of her condition.

Later on, Farida succumbed to her injuries on the way to Kushtia General Hospital.

However, no written complaint is received from the deceased's family members in this regard, the OC added.

CHAPAINAWABGANJ: An elderly woman was killed after being run over by a truck in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Suchitra Rani Sarker, 65, a resident of Shibtala Malopara Village under Chapainawabganj Municipality.

Police and local sources said a Sonamsjid Port-bound truck ran over the woman in the morning while she was standing on the side of the Chapainawabganj-Sonamasjid road. She died on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and handed it over to the family members of the deceased.

Chapainawabganj Sadar PS OC Sajjad Hossain confirmed the incident.

NETRAKONA: A student of Bangladesh Agriculture University (BAU) was killed and two others were injured after being crushed under the wheels of a truck on the Shyamganj-Birishiri regional highway in Purbadhala Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The accident took place in Fazilpur Bazaar area on the regional highway under the upazila at around 10:30 pm.

The deceased was identified as Farid-Uz-Zaman Rifat, 22, son of Abdus Sattar, a resident of Agia Union under the upazila.

Quoting locals, police official said a speedy truck coming from the opposite direction hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Fazilpur Bazaar at night, which left three passengers of the auto-rickshaw critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Rifat dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.

Purbadhala PS OC Mohammad Saiful Islam confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: Five people including two minor children and two women have been killed and five others injured in two separate road accidents in Sherpur and Shahjahanpur upazilas of the district on Thursday evening.

The accidents took place in Hajipur area under Sherpur Upazila and in Ranirhat area of Shahjahanpur Upazila of the district.

The deceased were identified as Golam Kabir, 40, Jannat Luba, 4, Dolena Begum, 22, her daughter Ayesha Khatun, 5, and an unidentified woman, aged about 45.

Of the injured persons, four were identified as Tanjila Akhter, 24, Mozammel Haque, 50, Asad, 40, and private car driver Md Ahnaf, 20 while another remained unidentified.

Quoting locals and eyewitnesses, Sherpur Highway Police Camp In-Charge Abdul Wadud said a CNG-run auto-rickshaw with passengers was going towards Bogura from Sherpur. When they reached Hajipur a speedy truck rammed into the auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction. An unidentified woman and Jannat Luba died on the spot while five people critically injured at that time.

Fire service personnel rescued the injured and took them to Sherpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctors referred them to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH). Later on, Golam Kabir succumbed to his injuries at the SZRMCH while undergoing treatment.

Process of filing of a case with the PS concerned is underway in this regard, the police official added.

Meanwhile, a woman and her minor daughter were killed after being hit by a private car on the Natore-Bogura highway in Shahjahanpur Upazila of the district in the afternoon.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Shahjahanpur PS Mohammad Ali said a speedy private car ran over Dolena and her daughter Ayesha, when they were crossing the highway, leaving the duo dead on the spot. The private car driver Md Ahnaf was also injured at that time. He was rescued and admitted to the SZRMCH.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's family members after completion of the formalities.

However, a case was filed with Kundarhat Highway PS and legal actions would be taken in this regard, the SI added.

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: Two minor children have been killed and six others injured in separate road accidents in Sreepur Upazila of the district in Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Rahat, 8, and Mahiya, 9, residents of Mymensingh District.

Mawna Highway PS Official Kangkon Kumar Biswas said a covered van hit Rahat on Thursday morning while he was crossing the road along with his mother in Mawna Chowrasta.

The injured child was rescued and taken to Sreepur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.

Besides, an auto-rickshaw crashed Mahiya in Tepirbarigram area on the Mawna-Bormi road of the upazila in the morning when she was going to her school, which left her critically injured. She was rescued and taken to the MMCH, where she succumbed to her her injuries while undergoing treatment.

However, the law enforcers have arrested the driver of the covered van.

Being informed, police have recovered both the bodies and necessary steps will be taken in these connections, the official added.

SIRAJGANJ: Three people including a minor boy have been killed and three others injured after a bus hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Salanga area of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased were identified as Chanbanu, 50, a resident of Ullapara Upazila; Dolly Akter, 25, a resident of Sirajganj District Town, and her seven-month-old minor son Nihan.

Quoting locals, Hatikumrul Highway PS OC Badrul Kabir said the accident took place near Nalka Bridge on the Sirajganj-Hatikumrul road at around 8:30 am on Thursday when a Sirajganj Town-bound auto-rickshaw from Hatikumrul and a bus coming from opposite direction collided head-on. The accident left three passengers of the auto-rickshaw dead on the spot and three others injured.

Being informed, police have recovered the bodies.

Later on, the injured were rescued by locals and taken to a local hospital, said the OC said.

However, the law enforcers have also seized the killer bus, but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene, the OC added.



