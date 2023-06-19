Government officials live in abandoned buildings at Koyra







Five residential buildings of government employees under LGED and BRDB were declared abandoned a long time back.



Many officers and employees are living in these buildings taking life risks. Any time these abandoned buildings can collapse.

After the establishment of Koyra Upazila in 1984, these buildings were built within the boundaries of Upazila Parishad.



On condition of anonymity, an employee living in a dilapidated building, said, he and other low-income workers are at risk.



Upazila BRDB Officer (Acting) Harshit Kumar Roy said, there are two abandoned residential buildings under the BRDB.



Upazila Engineer Md Darul Huda said, a proposal has been sent for re-construction at the district committee meeting.



Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Mominur Rahman said, officials and employees have been asked not to reside in these buildings.

KOYRA, KHULNA, June 18: Government officers and employees are living in abandoned buildings in Koyra Upazila of the district.Five residential buildings of government employees under LGED and BRDB were declared abandoned a long time back.Many officers and employees are living in these buildings taking life risks. Any time these abandoned buildings can collapse.After the establishment of Koyra Upazila in 1984, these buildings were built within the boundaries of Upazila Parishad.On condition of anonymity, an employee living in a dilapidated building, said, he and other low-income workers are at risk.Upazila BRDB Officer (Acting) Harshit Kumar Roy said, there are two abandoned residential buildings under the BRDB.Upazila Engineer Md Darul Huda said, a proposal has been sent for re-construction at the district committee meeting.Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Mominur Rahman said, officials and employees have been asked not to reside in these buildings.