

Victory against Afghanistan was more than a Test win: Hathurusingha



"It's more than a Test win to me," Hathurusingha started talking. "I don't know if you have seen it but I've written on social media that it is more than a Test win. What I meant was, the way we prepared for this game is something we haven't done before. If we think about the way we prepared the wicket which was fast and green, I think that it was a big win for us."



"To play on these type of a wickets and then come away with flying colours which is a big mental barrier that we broke because, before the game, I felt a lot of people had doubts about the way we would go and even we played in a way that we normally don't play, we had a different strength," he added.

Gamini de Silva, the pitch Curator of SBNCS, played a big role in preparing the wicket according to the demand of the coach and the team.



Hathurusingha therefore, praised his compatriot as well. He said, "Gamini, the curator is also to be given credit for preparing that kind of a wicket. So I think it's more than just a Test win."



The Sri Lanka origin coach expressed his satisfaction on the performances of Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan.



In this regard he further said, "For the first time I saw Zakir batting. You know that he got injured during the India series.



So, here a really good start in Test career but for the first time I saw him batting in front my eyes and what I saw is very impressive."



"He is good against both pace and spin and very rarity for an opener in modern cricket. And Joy showed good temperament the way he batted... his record also says that if he gets a good start, go it's with. So really positives from those two youngsters as well as very pleased that Mominul coming into on stage as well," Hathurusingha stated further.



"If the condition is difficult yes we will be smart enough to bat the way the condition is allow us to bat. In the same way we must give credit to Shanto the way he batted in two innings of this Test. Specially in first two hours, he and Joy batted nicely and calmed the nerves of everyone in the dressing room," he added further.



Regarding pace dominated bowling attack Hathurusingha stated, ""Previously we had our strength in our spin and we realized and decided that our biggest strength would win us games against opposition. Now we have options using fast bowlers and wins matches."



"The pleasing thing is that the pacers didn't get carried away in the fats and bouncy wicket. The way they bowled was so good to see and it was very professional approach. They didn't use the bouncer repeatedly, they bowled mostly on the front foot.



