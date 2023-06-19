Afif, Ebadot return to T20 squad, Anik dropped







Afif was dropped from the Tigers' squad during England's tour of Bangladesh in March this year due to inconsistent performances, who eventually remained sidelined during Ireland series. Afif thereby, make comeback after three months.



Speedster Ebadot is the regular face of Bangladesh Test side has been in the red-ball pipeline as well and plays shorter formats irregular basis, has got another chance as Bangladesh are going to strengthen pace attack for mauling the Afghans, what they did in the just late Test series.

Opener Jaker Ali Anik is the lone drop out from the squad against Ireland, who is yet to make international debut.



The two T20 affairs will be held on July 14 and 16 before which the two sides will be engaged for three ODIs slated for July 5, 8 and 11 respectively.



SQUAD

Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Liton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Afif Hossain Dhrubo.



