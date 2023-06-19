Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 June, 2023, 3:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2023

Afif, Ebadot return to T20 squad, Anik dropped

Published : Monday, 19 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Sports Reporter

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday announced a 15-member squad for the two-match T20i series against Afghanistan keeping names like Afif Hossain Dhrubo and Ebadot Hossain.

Afif was dropped from the Tigers' squad during England's tour of Bangladesh in March this year due to inconsistent performances, who eventually remained sidelined during Ireland series. Afif thereby, make comeback after three months.
 
Speedster Ebadot is the regular face of Bangladesh Test side has been in the red-ball pipeline as well and plays shorter formats irregular basis, has got another chance as Bangladesh are going to strengthen pace attack for mauling the Afghans, what they did in the just late Test series.

Opener Jaker Ali Anik is the lone drop out from the squad against Ireland, who is yet to make international debut.

The two T20 affairs will be held on July 14 and 16 before which the two sides will be engaged for three ODIs slated for July 5, 8 and 11 respectively.

SQUAD
Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Liton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Afif Hossain Dhrubo.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Victory against Afghanistan was more than a Test win: Hathurusingha
Afif, Ebadot return to T20 squad, Anik dropped
Cute Women's Handball League rolls Tuesday
Moeen Ali fined for using drying agent in Ashes Test
England see off Khawaja in even Ashes opener
Sri Lanka is strongest among all ICC WC qualifiers : Murali
Nepal to win 'most matches' at World Cup qualifier
Portugal win in Euro 2024 qualifying as Scotland stun Haaland's Norway


Latest News
All banks have gone bankrupt: JaPa MP
BNP leaders go to US embassy to lodge complaints: Quader
Special measures for 24 congestion-prone points to make Eid journey smooth
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on June 28
'My candidature cancelled through conspiracy': Hero Alam
Rivers keep swelling in Sunamganj, Sylhet amid flood fear
Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on June 29
Resign, hand over power to national govt: Islami Andolan amir
Income Tax Bill 2023 passed, powers of income tax officers curbed
HC upholds jail sentence of ex-DIG Prisons Bazlur in graft case
Most Read News
Riseup Labs empowers businesses nationwide to thrive in digital era
'Jallad' Shajahan freed from jail after 32 years
After newborn, mother dies too
Nadim murder: Accused Babu, 3 others handed over to Bakshiganj thana
Bangladesh will never bow down to any external pressure: PM
Ex-Dhaka Bar Association president Adv Israfil passes away
Is Bangladesh closing in on  BRICS?
Woman dies drinking liquour at office party in city
Rohingya leader shot dead at Cox’s Bazar camp
BCL factional clashes at Hajee Danesh university, 50 injured
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft