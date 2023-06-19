

Cute Women's Handball League rolls Tuesday



A total of eight teams will contest in the event.



The teams are Dhaka Mariner Youngs Club, Dilkusha Sporting Club, Viqarunnisa Noon Sports Club, Gofur Beluch Smrity Sangsad, Madaripur Handball Training Centre, Arambagh Krira Sangha, Jamalpur Sports Academy, and RN Sports Home.

The first round of the League will be played till 22 June and the place deciders will be played on 23 June.



The two group toppers from the place deciders will engage in the Super Four round from 23 to 25 June.



The League committee informed that this year, two teams will be relegated from the league while two will be promoted from the first division. Some of the teams are going to recruit foreign players as the teams are allowed to register three foreign players. Most of the foreigners will be from India.



Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapol, Chairman of sponsor Mousumi Industries Limited, said Cute will always be with Bangladesh Handball Federation.



In this regard, a press meet was held at the Capt M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium, Paltan on Sunday. Officials of the Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) and sponsors were present there.



