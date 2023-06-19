Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 June, 2023, 3:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Nepal to win 'most matches' at World Cup qualifier

Published : Monday, 19 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

HARARE, JUNE 18: In-form batsman-wicketkeeper Asaf Sheikh confidently predicted Nepal can "win most of their matches" and secure a maiden place at the World Cup.

Nepal are one of 10 teams taking part in a three-week long qualifying tournament which starts in Zimbabwe on Sunday.

Only two nations will book places at the global showpiece event in India in October and November.

"Looking at the qualifiers, we believe that if we play quality cricket, we believe that we are going to win most of the matches," said Sheikh.

"It is just about playing the best cricket on the best day, so we believe that if we play our best cricket on that day, we are going to win."

Nepal, who won 11 of their 1ast 12 matches to reach the qualifier, face a stern test on Sunday when they open their campaign against hosts Zimbabwe in Harare.

In warm-up matches last week, they went down to a penultimate ball defeat to the UAE and then achieved a two-wicket victory over Oman.

Sompal Kami picked up a five-wicket haul against Oman, while Kushal Bhurtel hit a 94-ball century.
Sheikh top-scored with 76 runs in the defeat to the UAE.

Zimbabwe, who failed to qualify for the 2019 World Cup, won both of their warm-up games against Oman and Scotland.
Sikandar Raza registered an unbeaten 110 not out from 67 balls before taking three for 43.

Raza top scored again versus Scotland, with the hosts needing just 24.5 overs to eclipse the 163 posted by their opponents.
"Preparations have been excellent leading up to the tournament," said Zimbbawe skipper Craig Ervine.
   
"There is some really exciting cricket coming up and exciting players to watch in Sikandar Raza, Blessing Muzarabani and Sean Williams."

Two-time champions West Indies also get their Group A campaign underway on Sunday against the United States looking to maintain their ever-present record at World Cups.
 
A 3-0 series victory against the UAE earlier this month was then followed by victories in Harare against Scotland and a fourth win in a month against the UAE in warm-ups.
 
Brandon King top-scored in the UAE series, while Yannic Cariah took four wickets in each of the two warm-up games in Zimbabwe.

"I wouldn't say not qualifying would be a failure, but I wouldn't look down that road because I think we'll definitely qualify," said West Indies all-rounder Keemo Paul.

The United States have never played at a World Cup and are in the qualifier for the first time since 2005.

Warm-up matches saw defeats to Ireland and Sri Lanka although Aaron Jones showed form with 89 from 87 balls against Ireland.

"In this team, I am the person to anchor the batting so I will take pride in doing that and getting my team to the World Cup," said Jones.  

"It would be great to grow the sport in our country and play in World Cups. Not only for ourselves - when we move on, we want to leave something behind for the youngsters to look up to. It is very important for us to have a legacy.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Victory against Afghanistan was more than a Test win: Hathurusingha
Afif, Ebadot return to T20 squad, Anik dropped
Cute Women's Handball League rolls Tuesday
Moeen Ali fined for using drying agent in Ashes Test
England see off Khawaja in even Ashes opener
Sri Lanka is strongest among all ICC WC qualifiers : Murali
Nepal to win 'most matches' at World Cup qualifier
Portugal win in Euro 2024 qualifying as Scotland stun Haaland's Norway


Latest News
All banks have gone bankrupt: JaPa MP
BNP leaders go to US embassy to lodge complaints: Quader
Special measures for 24 congestion-prone points to make Eid journey smooth
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on June 28
'My candidature cancelled through conspiracy': Hero Alam
Rivers keep swelling in Sunamganj, Sylhet amid flood fear
Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on June 29
Resign, hand over power to national govt: Islami Andolan amir
Income Tax Bill 2023 passed, powers of income tax officers curbed
HC upholds jail sentence of ex-DIG Prisons Bazlur in graft case
Most Read News
Riseup Labs empowers businesses nationwide to thrive in digital era
'Jallad' Shajahan freed from jail after 32 years
After newborn, mother dies too
Nadim murder: Accused Babu, 3 others handed over to Bakshiganj thana
Bangladesh will never bow down to any external pressure: PM
Ex-Dhaka Bar Association president Adv Israfil passes away
Is Bangladesh closing in on  BRICS?
Woman dies drinking liquour at office party in city
Rohingya leader shot dead at Cox’s Bazar camp
BCL factional clashes at Hajee Danesh university, 50 injured
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft