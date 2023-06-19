Video
Canada captain Hutchinson to retire after Nations League final

Published : Monday, 19 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

LAS VEGAS, JUNE 18: Canada's 40-year-old captain Atiba Hutchinson will retire from the national team after Sunday's CONCACAF Nations League final against the United States on Sunday.

Hutchinson, who made his debut for the team as a 19-year-old against the Americans in 2003, is his country's most capped player with 104 appearances.

He said on Saturday in a video released by Canada Soccer that it was the perfect moment to call it quits.

"It has been an amazing 20 years of me playing football, putting on the jersey representing our beautiful country and now we're at a point where it's time for me to call it a day, hang up the boots after this game tomorrow (Sunday)," he said.

"I think now is the perfect time for me to step away. I've had a lot of ups and downs but at the end of it the  great moments have been truly amazing and I'm very grateful and blessed to have represented Canada the amount of times that I have."

Hutchinson played for clubs in Sweden and Denmark before joining PSV Eindhoven from FC Copenhagen in 2010 and he has spent the past 10 years with Turkish club Besiktas, which he left recently.

"We're at a point where we're playing for a trophy tomorrow so I feel like this is no better way to end my career," he said. "I am grateful for everything that the fans and the country has given me and I hope that I have given back a fraction of that."

While he did not state whether he would continue in club football, he has indicated recently that he wants to focus on his family life with his wife expecting their fourth child.

Canada coach John Herdman praised Hutchinson's selfless dedication to the team and said he would like to have Hutchinson involved in the national set-up in some way.

"I just really hope we can keep hold of the 20-odd years of experience, organizational knowledge, in our organization, either as a coach, an administrator, a leader," Herdman said.

"I think he's probably the greatest Canadian football player not many people know about. I mean, that was the reality up until probably this World Cup and people got to see him for who he really is.

"It will be a privilege to spend tomorrow night with him and our gift to him will be to help him put his hands on that silverware. That would be a special moment."

United States interim head coach B.J. Callaghan also paid tribute to Hutchinson. "He has had an unbelievable career, both club and country, representing his country over 100 times," he said. "I'm sure he's made a massive impact on the field and I can only imagine the type of impact he has made off the field for that team."     �AFP


