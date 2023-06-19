Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 June, 2023, 3:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Sunak to urge investors to support Ukraine reconstruction

Published : Monday, 19 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

LONDON, June 18: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is to call on investors and businesses at a summit in London next week to match Ukraine's "bravery on the battlefield" with support to get the country back on its feet.

Sunak will use the International Ukraine Recovery Conference 2023 to urge the private sector to make the war-torn nation "financially stronger" and "technologically advanced", the prime minister's office said.

More than 1,000 foreign dignitaries from 61 states along with business chiefs and global investors will join Sunak in London on Wednesday.

The two-day summit, which is being jointly hosted by the UK and Ukraine, aims to unlock the potential of the private sector to help rebuild Ukraine.

The last annual summit of its kind was held in Lugano in Switzerland in July last year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend virtually and both European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken are also expected to speak in the opening session.

Sunak is expected to make the case for greater innovation targeted at the country, which was becoming a major player in the global IT industry prior to the Russian invasion.

"Ukraine's bravery on the battlefield must be matched by the vision of the private sector to help the country rebuild and recover. Time and time again, Ukraine has shown its ability to rapidly harness innovation and creativity, and I know its recovery will be no different," he is expected to say.

"The illegal invasion of Ukraine has devastated businesses and livelihoods throughout the country, but it has not destroyed the ingenuity or determination of the Ukrainian people.

"A financially stronger, technologically advanced Ukraine will bolster its ability to drive Russia back behind its borders and build a brighter future for a sovereign and modern Ukraine of the future."    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sunak to urge investors to support Ukraine reconstruction
Trump lacked power to declassify secret nuclear arms document: Experts
Modi seeks African Union's full membership in G20
Key ASEAN members skip Thai-hosted Myanmar talks amid criticism
Blinken kicks off meetings in Beijing on high-stakes mission to cool soaring US-China tensions
Pakistan arrests 10 trafficking suspects after Greek boat tragedy
First wave of flash floods in Assam this year, 34,000 affected in 11 districts
Russia positions nuclear bombs in Belarus as warning to West: Putin


Latest News
All banks have gone bankrupt: JaPa MP
BNP leaders go to US embassy to lodge complaints: Quader
Special measures for 24 congestion-prone points to make Eid journey smooth
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on June 28
'My candidature cancelled through conspiracy': Hero Alam
Rivers keep swelling in Sunamganj, Sylhet amid flood fear
Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on June 29
Resign, hand over power to national govt: Islami Andolan amir
Income Tax Bill 2023 passed, powers of income tax officers curbed
HC upholds jail sentence of ex-DIG Prisons Bazlur in graft case
Most Read News
Riseup Labs empowers businesses nationwide to thrive in digital era
'Jallad' Shajahan freed from jail after 32 years
After newborn, mother dies too
Nadim murder: Accused Babu, 3 others handed over to Bakshiganj thana
Bangladesh will never bow down to any external pressure: PM
Ex-Dhaka Bar Association president Adv Israfil passes away
Is Bangladesh closing in on  BRICS?
Woman dies drinking liquour at office party in city
Rohingya leader shot dead at Cox’s Bazar camp
BCL factional clashes at Hajee Danesh university, 50 injured
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft