Monday, 19 June, 2023, 3:02 AM
Modi seeks African Union's full membership in G20

Published : Monday, 19 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, June 18: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to the leaders of the G20 nations proposing the African Union be given full, permanent membership of the diplomatic group at its upcoming summit in India, an official source said.
Modi's proposal to grant the African Union full membership in the G20 demonstrates India's commitment to strengthening Africa's representation and partnership in shaping global affairs, the source said.
The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. The members represent around 85% of global GDP, over 75% of global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population. The grouping comprises 19 countries and the European Union. The G20 this year also invited nine non-member "guest" countries, including Bangladesh, Singapore, Spain and Nigeria, besides international organisations such as the United Nations, World Health Organization, the World Bank and the IMF.

"This will be a right step towards a just, fair, more inclusive and representative global architecture and governance," the source said of the African Union proposal. "(The) prime minister is a strong believer in having a greater Voice of the Global South countries on international platforms, particularly of African countries."    �REUTERS


