Opposition to NBR proposal on agents for tax collection







His opinion however sparked heated debate as many prominent participants opposed it saying it will be ineffective and breed corruption.



The planning minister made the comment while speaking as chief guest at a budget meeting at Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) titled 'CPD Budget Dialogue 2023.

The event provided a platform for stakeholders to engage in a fruitful exchange of views regarding the proposals for fiscal budget of 2023-24 (FY24) and their potential implications for the public.



The CPD executive director Fahmida Khatun presented the keynote and Debapriya Bhattacharya, distinguished fellow of the think tank chaired the event.



Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud, chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on the Ministry of Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment differed with the minister's proposal for agent based tax collection saying it will be ineffective and destabilize tax system.



BNP leader and former minister of commerce Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said it seems like creating brokers for tax collection. Who will be those brokers? "We know all about them," he said.



Kazi Nabil Ahmed, member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Finance attended as special guests.



Ahsan Habib Mansur, executive director of the Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh (PRI), Shamsul Huq Zahid, editor and CEO of The Financial Express, Professor Dr M Shamsul Alam, energy adviser of Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) spoke.



Moreover, Naser Ezaz Bijoy, president of The Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), Barrister Md. Sameer Sattar, president of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI), and Taslima Akter Lima, president of the Bangladesh Garments Sramik Sanghati attended.



About agent based tax collection the planning minister said it is not handing over to brokers. It's a trial on pilot basis. Just to see how it works. He said, "I suggest NBR should come out from AIT as their capacity has been increased.



Dr Fahmida Khatun said the proposed budget is not at par with several key macroeconomic indicators which are weakening. There are challenges in implementing the budget.



Several indicators of the economy are on red line such as foreign exchange depleting, high inflation, slow growth in export and remittance are causing impediments. She said external sector is in pressure.



Anisul Islam Mahmud said, we are known with IMF prescriptions for a long time. We are already implementing these in our own way. He said power shortage is a major concern. Rooppur is a good project but its Commissioning is a matter of time.



Regarding budget Amir Khosru Mahmud Cthowdhury said who proposed the budget? Are they elected government? People voted them to power? He said it is proposed to create brokers for collecting tax. Who will be the brokers, we know.



During BNP time, he said macroeconomic indicators were good but now we can't open L/Cs for want of dollar. The government hold dollar exchange rate artificially for a long time.



He further said the government printed huge money during inflation which is triggering further inflation. Reserve is depleting faster. EDF loan is not staying in the country. It has gone outside the country.



There is huge capital flight, he said. Foreign loan repayment is growing. Major economic indicators are in trouble. There is growing number of willful defaulters. There is no control by state machinery on economy. It is being ruptured.



In open discussion former officials, trade leaders, different professionals NGO activists shared their opinions and raised demands for review of the budget to fulfill people's expectations.



