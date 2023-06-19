Video
Monday, 19 June, 2023
Business

2 startsups win Tk 1cr each at BIG 2023

Published : Monday, 19 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164
Business Correspondent

"Fabrik Lagabe Ltd." and "Markopolo.ai" have been adjudged as the joint winners as the Best Startups of the Bangabandhu Innovation Grant (BIG) 2023, organized for the 3rd time by the Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (iDEA) Project of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) under the ICT Division to inspire young entrepreneurs, i.e. startups.

A grant of Tk 1 crore was given to each of the joint winners. In addition, each of the top 50 startups will receive a grant of Tk 10 lakh for a total of Tk 5 crore. In other words, the organizer provides a total grant of Tk 7 crore to the 52 best startups, says a press release.

Held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital, Dhaka, on Saturday with Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Industry and Investment Salman Fazlur Rahman MP as the chief guest, the event was presided over by ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP. ICT Division Secretary Md. Shamsul Arefin was present as a special guest.

Among others, the Executive Director (Grade-1) of BCC, Ranajit Kumar, and the Managing Director of Startup Bangladesh Limited, Sami Ahmed were also present at the event. The project director (joint secretary) of the iDEA project, Md. Altaf Hossain gave a welcome speech at the program.

Besides Fabrik Lagabe Ltd. and Markopolo.ai (Marketeer AI Ltd.) the top 50 startups: AgriSmart, Ant Suite, Aqualink Bangladesh Limited, Ayykori Digital Limited, Bangla Iskool BD Limited, Bazar365 Limited, Cardicare, Chaad Bazar, CHECKBOX, Deshifarmer Limited, DGarma, DocTime Limited, Drip Irrigation BD Ltd., E-Irrigation, E-Ostaad, Easy Go, EduAssist: The Future of Inclusive Education, engaze, ePolli, FARMSHOUSE BD, G-Widgets Smart Energy Management System (SEMS), Gramshop, Hishabee Technologies Limited, Inkam, Interactive Cares, JRC Board, Krishi Shwapno, LILAC, Maverick Innovation, MIMBA, MommyKidz Ltd., More Tech BD, Niramoy Healthtech, Robotry Bangladesh, RyoGas, SASTHYA SEBA, Shalbrikkho Ltd., Shomvob, SHOTHIK AI, Sokrio Technologies Ltd., SOLshare [SOLmobility], StufBase Limited, TechRev 4.0: Smart Factory (Teknovus Limited), ToyLend, TOYO, VR Bangla, Wander Woman, WASTE Bangladesh, YOUR Campus, and Zaynax Health Limited.

Salman Fazlur Rahman MP, said many thought that it was not possible to transform Bangladesh into a digital Bangladesh. But we made it possible.

He also said that currently, we are working on how to reach from Digital Bangladesh to Smart Bangladesh. The government's job is to create a favorable environment and give opportunities to the private sector.

He said that "we can" if we get the right environment. He also said that ID cards have been arranged for freelancers, through which they can avail themselves of various opportunities, including bank loan facilities.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, said that Digital Bangladesh is the result of everyone's collective efforts. He said, we have funded nearly 400 startups from iDEA projects in 10 years from the beginning of 2015.

About 30 percent of these startups are still alive and struggling. About 10 percent of these startups have advanced to the pre-seed and growth stages.

He said Bangabandhu made the impossible possible. Inspired by that, we launched the Bangabandhu Innovation Grant with 3 goals namely innovation ecosystems, building entrepreneurial supply chains, and developing startup cultures.

"To implement this goal, we are going to finalize the startup policy. Our aim is to establish another 5-billion-dollar company by 2025 as well as create employment for three million young women in the startup sector."


