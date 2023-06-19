BD, India varsities hold supply chain mgmt summit in Dhaka







Bangladesh Prime Minister's Economic Affairs Advisor Dr. Mashiur Rahman was present as the chief guest at the summit's opening ceremony.



Prof. H. K. Sharma, National President, Indian Institute of Materials Management (IIMM), Prof. Dr. Goutam Sengupta, Vice Chancellor, TIUWB and Joint Chairman, CRIMM, and Prof. Dr. Abu Yousuf Md. Abdullah, Chairman, BOT, NUB Trust and Chairman, Northern Education Group were present there as guests of honour.

The program was presided over by Prof. Dr. Anwar Hossain, Vice-Chancellor of Northern University Bangladesh and coordinated by Prof. Dr. Nazrul Islam, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Northern University Bangladesh.



Prof. Dr. Goutam Sengupta, Vice Chancellor, TIUWB and Joint Chairman, CRIMM, India was present as the chief guest at the closing ceremony.



A MoU between 'Centre for Research in Materials Management (CRIMM, India)' and 'Northern University Bangladesh (NUB)' for the 'Centre of Excellence (CoE)' was signed at the inaugural ceremony of the summit.



This summit aimed to share knowledge, insights, and experiences of the professionals, researchers, academicians, and industry experts in the field of supply chain and logistics management. It also encouraged exchange of ideas, best practices, and innovative approaches to enhance the understanding and application of supply chain principles in real world situations.

Numerous research scholars and corporate personalities from India and Bangladesh attended the summit.



There were four technical sessions that took place in the summit. G. K. Singh, Former National President, Indian Institute of Materials Management (IIMM), India; Prof. Dr. Kisor Roy, Director General, Techno India University, WB, India; Dr. ParamitaSen, Member BoG, CRIMM and Assistant Professor, Techno India University, WB, India; Prof. Dr. Mamun Habib, School of Business & Entrepreneurship, Independent University; Naquib Khan, President, Bangladesh Supply Chain Management Society; Dr. ZiaulHaq Adnan, Professor, School of Business and Economics, North South University; Commodore Mohammad AbdurRazzak, Ndc, Psc, (Rtd.), MPhil, Bangladesh Navy; Ejazur Rahman, CEO, International Supply Chain Education Alliance (ISCEA), Asia; Prof. Dr. SarwarMorshed, Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology; Mohammed Zia Uddin, Supply Director Bangladesh - Sri Lanka Cluster, Reckitt Benckiser (Bangladesh) Plc; Dr. SaadHasan, Professor, School of Business and Economics, United International University; Prof. Dr. Ekramol Islam, Professor and Treasurer, Northern University Bangladesh; Abdul Hakim, CMO, HOORAIN HTF Ltd; and AKM Nurol Huda, Chief Supply Chain Management Officer (Former), Bengal Group of Industries attended the sessions as experts.



