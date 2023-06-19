Stocks end flat amid thin trade







DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 1.04 points to settle at 6,281. The DS30 Index, which consists of blue-chip companies, also advanced 0.75 points to 2,183. The DSES index, which represents Shariah-based companies, dropped 1.66 points to 1,363.



Investors' participation in the market also fell sharply, with a single-day turnover hitting more than a two-month low to Tk 4.18 billion, down from Tk 4.65 billion in the previous day.

Of the issues traded, 71 advanced, 88 declined and 189 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.



Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) was the most traded, closely followed by Meghna Life Insurance, Navana Pharma, Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag and Sea Pearl.



The port city bourse - the Chittagong Stock Exchange - (CSE) closed lower with CSE All Share Price Index- CASPI-losing 6 points to stand at 18,554.



Of the issues traded, 44 advanced, 56 declined and 87 remained unchanged with Taka 137 million in turnover. �BSS



