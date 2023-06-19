Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 June, 2023, 3:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD Company to invest $20m at Mongla EPZ

Published : Monday, 19 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Business Correspondent

BD Company to invest $20m at Mongla EPZ

BD Company to invest $20m at Mongla EPZ

Bangladeshi company M/s. Adventure Bag and Luggage Factory Ltd has signed an agreement with Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) to set up a Bag and Luggage manufacturing industry in Mongla Export Processing Zone (Mongla EPZ) says a press release.

This local owned company will invest $ 19.89 million to produce annually 3.13 million pcs of Backpack, Soft Luggage, Hard Luggage, Duffle Trolley, Ladies Hand Bag etc. They will create employment opportunity for 1530 Bangladeshi nationals.

Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Mohammad Ishtiak Parag, Chairman of Adventure Bag and Luggage Factory Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka recently.
 
The Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman witnessed the signing ceremony.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu and Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain were present during the signing ceremony.

Mentionable that Mongla EPZ was established on 302.97 acres of land adjacent to Mongla Port Area in Bagerhat district in 1998.

At present 12,545 Bangladeshi nationals are working in 32 operational industries in Mongla EPZ. Moreover, 8 factories are now under implementation stage. As on May 2023, Mongla EPZ attracted investment of $ 163.10 million and exported goods worth of $ 1106.40 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Opposition to NBR proposal on agents for tax collection
2 startsups win Tk 1cr each at BIG 2023
BD, India varsities hold supply chain mgmt summit in Dhaka
Stocks end flat amid thin trade
BD Company to invest $20m at Mongla EPZ
No special discount on fuel purchase: Russia
Malala Fund, Jaago to help girl students tackle obstacles
Vietnam's power crisis hits local firms, foreign investors


Latest News
All banks have gone bankrupt: JaPa MP
BNP leaders go to US embassy to lodge complaints: Quader
Special measures for 24 congestion-prone points to make Eid journey smooth
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on June 28
'My candidature cancelled through conspiracy': Hero Alam
Rivers keep swelling in Sunamganj, Sylhet amid flood fear
Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on June 29
Resign, hand over power to national govt: Islami Andolan amir
Income Tax Bill 2023 passed, powers of income tax officers curbed
HC upholds jail sentence of ex-DIG Prisons Bazlur in graft case
Most Read News
Riseup Labs empowers businesses nationwide to thrive in digital era
'Jallad' Shajahan freed from jail after 32 years
After newborn, mother dies too
Nadim murder: Accused Babu, 3 others handed over to Bakshiganj thana
Bangladesh will never bow down to any external pressure: PM
Ex-Dhaka Bar Association president Adv Israfil passes away
Is Bangladesh closing in on  BRICS?
Woman dies drinking liquour at office party in city
Rohingya leader shot dead at Cox’s Bazar camp
BCL factional clashes at Hajee Danesh university, 50 injured
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft