

P2P Furniture opens showroom in Chowmuhani

Chowmuhani Mayor Mohammad Khaled Saifullah, Noakhali Civil Surgeon Dr Masum Iftekhar and Businessman Mohammad Morshedul Amin Faisal graced the event as special guests.



P2P's Managing Director (MD) Mostafa Asraful Islam Alvi, Director Mostafa Aminul Islam, Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Fahim, Director Architect Mahadi Iftekhar, Executive Director Dewan Rashedul Hasan, Chief People Strategy Officer Mohammad Khaliduzzaman, Business Development Head Rubayet Ben Abedin, Furniture General Manager Yusuf Nizam, Furniture Business Development Head Tuhin Mridha, Brand General Manager Eayd Islam Ariyan, Sales & Marketing General Manager Abdul Khalek, and others were present at the occasion.





He also expressed heartfelt gratitude to all those who attended the event.



CHATTOGRAM, June 18: Furniture brand 'P2P' has opened a new showroom at Chowmuhani in Noakhali recently.Chowmuhani Mayor Mohammad Khaled Saifullah, Noakhali Civil Surgeon Dr Masum Iftekhar and Businessman Mohammad Morshedul Amin Faisal graced the event as special guests.P2P's Managing Director (MD) Mostafa Asraful Islam Alvi, Director Mostafa Aminul Islam, Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Fahim, Director Architect Mahadi Iftekhar, Executive Director Dewan Rashedul Hasan, Chief People Strategy Officer Mohammad Khaliduzzaman, Business Development Head Rubayet Ben Abedin, Furniture General Manager Yusuf Nizam, Furniture Business Development Head Tuhin Mridha, Brand General Manager Eayd Islam Ariyan, Sales & Marketing General Manager Abdul Khalek, and others were present at the occasion.P2P MD Mostafa Ashraful Islam Alvi said 'P2P Furniture represents a new era in the customization of aesthetic lifestyles in the modern world. As one of the emerging furniture brands in Bangladesh, P2P Furniture is dedicated to offering a diverse range of high-quality home and office furniture, along with unique customization options.'He also expressed heartfelt gratitude to all those who attended the event.