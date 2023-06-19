|
P2P Furniture opens showroom in Chowmuhani
Published : Monday, 19 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 82
CHATTOGRAM, June 18: Furniture brand 'P2P' has opened a new showroom at Chowmuhani in Noakhali recently.
Chowmuhani Mayor Mohammad Khaled Saifullah, Noakhali Civil Surgeon Dr Masum Iftekhar and Businessman Mohammad Morshedul Amin Faisal graced the event as special guests.
P2P's Managing Director (MD) Mostafa Asraful Islam Alvi, Director Mostafa Aminul Islam, Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Fahim, Director Architect Mahadi Iftekhar, Executive Director Dewan Rashedul Hasan, Chief People Strategy Officer Mohammad Khaliduzzaman, Business Development Head Rubayet Ben Abedin, Furniture General Manager Yusuf Nizam, Furniture Business Development Head Tuhin Mridha, Brand General Manager Eayd Islam Ariyan, Sales & Marketing General Manager Abdul Khalek, and others were present at the occasion.
He also expressed heartfelt gratitude to all those who attended the event.