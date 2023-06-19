

FSIBL, ideSHi hold Thalassemia awareness camp



Thalassemia is a deadly disease that is transmitted through parents. Thalassemia can be prevented if one thalassemia carrier does not marry another Thalassemia carrier. That why, it is important for every person who are planning to marry to have a Thalassemia test.



Dr. Firdausi Qadri, Laureate of Ramon Magsaysay Award 2021&Independence Award-2023 and Lead, Institute for Developing Science and Health Initiatives, Syed Waseque Md. Ali, Managing Director, First Security Islami Bank Ltd., Prof. Tuhin Biswas, SumanChaterjee, Dean of Students and Rehana Khan, Director of Students of Asian University for Women, Chattogram along with other official were present in the programme.

A free Thalassemia carrier screening and awareness camp held in association of First Security Islami Bank Ltd and Institute for Developing Science and Health Initiatives (ideSHi) at Asian University for Women, Chattogram recently, says a press release.Thalassemia is a deadly disease that is transmitted through parents. Thalassemia can be prevented if one thalassemia carrier does not marry another Thalassemia carrier. That why, it is important for every person who are planning to marry to have a Thalassemia test.Dr. Firdausi Qadri, Laureate of Ramon Magsaysay Award 2021&Independence Award-2023 and Lead, Institute for Developing Science and Health Initiatives, Syed Waseque Md. Ali, Managing Director, First Security Islami Bank Ltd., Prof. Tuhin Biswas, SumanChaterjee, Dean of Students and Rehana Khan, Director of Students of Asian University for Women, Chattogram along with other official were present in the programme.