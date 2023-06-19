Video
Monday, 19 June, 2023, 3:00 AM
Home Business

GP partners with Anjuman Mofidul Islam for charity

Published : Monday, 19 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Business Desk

Grameenphone (GP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Anjuman Mufidul Islam, the renowned welfare organization, to provide 2 million SMS, free of cost, to support their campaigns for social well-being and charity.

The signing event took place on Sunday at GP House, where Hans Martin Hoegh Henrichsen, CCAO, GP and Md. Mahfuzur Rahman, Executive Director, Anjuman Mofidul Islam penned the agreement on behalf of their organizations.

To encourage people to contribute and be a part of Anjuman's noble cause, the organization will use these SMS to run campaigns, raise awareness and reach out to potential donors.

GP had previously provided 2 million free SMS facility to the same organization in 2021, which they have fully utilized for their benevolent social engagements.

In addition, GP also provided its Vehicle Tracking System (VTS) facility for Anjuman's ambulances and freezing vehicles in 2014, to help it ensure an efficient fleet management

Anjuman Mufidul Islam has been at the forefront of humanitarian activities in Bangladesh for over a century, alleviating the sufferings of socially marginalized communities and fostering empathy and patriotism among citizens.

Echoing the righteous philosophy, GP has also been exemplifying its commitment as a socially responsible citizen by promoting inclusivity through a range of exclusively designed social campaigns and services. GP has always been committed to giving back to society, and this partnership is a testament to the organization's dedication to making a positive impact on people's lives through the power of technology.

This partnership aims to create a more compassionate society, where every individual can hope and thrive, where everyone has access to necessities and opportunities.


