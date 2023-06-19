Infinix brings mystery boxes to share Eid excitements







Infinix offers these gifts in two segments: premium-quality bag and a Bluetooth neckband for its smartphone buyers, and a chance of winning a mystery box through social media engagement for all of the brand's fans. This campaign is scheduled to run from June 20th to June 30th, says a press release.



Infinix clarifies that, customers who will buy their new phone HOT 30 or any phone from the Note series, will avail a premium-quality bag and a Bluetooth neckband. Gaming smartphone Infinix HOT 30 comes up with Helio G88 Octa-Core Gaming Engine, 33W Fast Charge with 5000mAh Big Battery, and 90Hz 1080P 6.78" Super Bright Display just in BDT 14,999 (for 4+128 GB).

