SBAC Bank approves 3.5pc cash dividend

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Ltd approved 3.5 percent cash dividend for the year ended on December 31, 2022 at its 10th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held through online platform on Sunday, says a press release.Abdul KadirMolla, Chairman of SBAC Bank, presided over the meeting.The Bank's Managing Director and CEO Habibur Rahman was present. Md. Mokaddess Ali FCA, company secretary of the Bank conducted the meeting.The Bank's Vice Chairman Mohammed Ayub, Director Abu Zafar Mohammod Shofiuddin (Shamim), Engr. Md. Moklesur Rahman, Hafizur Rahman Babu, Anwar Hussain, Mohammad Nawaz, Nasima Begum, Sk. Shyedujjaman, Mohammad Nazmul Huq, among others were present.