

EXIM Bank holds special business meeting



Additional Managing Director Md. Humayun Kabir and Shah Md. Abdul Bari Deputy Managing Director Sk. Bashirul Islam, Md. Zoshim Uddin Bhuiyan, Maksuda Khanam, All Branch Managers and Divisional Heads of head office were also present in the meeting.



Md. Nazrul Islam Mazumder in his speech advised all branch managers to do their job with dedication, honesty and sincerity.

President Mohammad Feroz Hossain discussed the overall activities, business possibilities and challenges for the bank and chalked out the road map for achieving desired results for the year 2023.



EXIM Bank holds Special Business Meeting-2023 on Saturday. Chairman of the Bank Md. Nazrul Islam Mazumder was present as chief guest and Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Feroz Hossain presided over the meeting at Exim Bank's Head Office, says a press release.Additional Managing Director Md. Humayun Kabir and Shah Md. Abdul Bari Deputy Managing Director Sk. Bashirul Islam, Md. Zoshim Uddin Bhuiyan, Maksuda Khanam, All Branch Managers and Divisional Heads of head office were also present in the meeting.Md. Nazrul Islam Mazumder in his speech advised all branch managers to do their job with dedication, honesty and sincerity.President Mohammad Feroz Hossain discussed the overall activities, business possibilities and challenges for the bank and chalked out the road map for achieving desired results for the year 2023.