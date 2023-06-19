

Green Delta Insurance inks deal with United Aygaz LPG Ltd



Through this agreement Green Delta will be offering micro-Health insurance for the distributors, retailers and delivery persons of United Aygaz LPG Ltd, which will cover IPD (hospitalization), OPD, death and disability coverage, and tele-consultation etc, says a press release.



Additional Managing Director of Green Delta Insurance - Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, and CEO of United Aygaz LPG Ltd. - Ahmet Erc�ment Polat, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

In addition, top-level executives from both organizations, namely, Md Moniruzzaman Khan - Head of Digital Business of Green Delta Insurance, Harun Orta� - Chief Financial Officer of United Aygaz LPG Ltd and other concerned officials from both organizations were also present at the agreement signing ceremony.



Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, Additional Managing Director of Green Delta Insurance said "This agreement is the first of its kind in the LPG industry to cater to the healthcare and wellness needs of the retailers of the industry and we are really excited to be part of this initiative.



We hope this initiative would contribute to attaining SDG goals such as Good Health and Well-Being, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Reduced Inequalities, Partnership for Goals and thus outline a new standard of value chain partners' welfare in Bangladesh."



CEO of United Aygaz LPG Ltd - Ahmet Erc�ment Polat said, "The distributors and the retailers are very crucial parts of our value chain. They are the contact points with our customers. That's why we are giving so much importance to their life and health.



We are very proud of realizing this very important project as a first in LPG Industry in Bangladesh. We want to be the pioneer company with such kind of differentiation and also value adding projects in the industry."



Green Delta Insurance and United Aygaz LPG Ltd recently signed a partnership agreement.Through this agreement Green Delta will be offering micro-Health insurance for the distributors, retailers and delivery persons of United Aygaz LPG Ltd, which will cover IPD (hospitalization), OPD, death and disability coverage, and tele-consultation etc, says a press release.Additional Managing Director of Green Delta Insurance - Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, and CEO of United Aygaz LPG Ltd. - Ahmet Erc�ment Polat, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.In addition, top-level executives from both organizations, namely, Md Moniruzzaman Khan - Head of Digital Business of Green Delta Insurance, Harun Orta� - Chief Financial Officer of United Aygaz LPG Ltd and other concerned officials from both organizations were also present at the agreement signing ceremony.Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, Additional Managing Director of Green Delta Insurance said "This agreement is the first of its kind in the LPG industry to cater to the healthcare and wellness needs of the retailers of the industry and we are really excited to be part of this initiative.We hope this initiative would contribute to attaining SDG goals such as Good Health and Well-Being, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Reduced Inequalities, Partnership for Goals and thus outline a new standard of value chain partners' welfare in Bangladesh."CEO of United Aygaz LPG Ltd - Ahmet Erc�ment Polat said, "The distributors and the retailers are very crucial parts of our value chain. They are the contact points with our customers. That's why we are giving so much importance to their life and health.We are very proud of realizing this very important project as a first in LPG Industry in Bangladesh. We want to be the pioneer company with such kind of differentiation and also value adding projects in the industry."