Monday, 19 June, 2023, 2:59 AM
Home Business

RMG exports grow by 10pc in July-May

Published : Monday, 19 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) has released the country wise export data for the July-May period of FY2022-23.

The total RMG export during this period has reached USD $42.63 billion with 10.67 percent year-on -year basis.

Out of this total RMG export, $ 21.22 billion went to the EU market with a share of 49.78 percent of total export, BGMEA Director Md. Mohiuddin Rubel said on Saturday.

The UK held a share of 10.77 percent and total $ 4.59bn has been exported to the country. Export to the USA was reported at 7.73bn, which had a share of 18.14percent of total export; Canada held a share of 3.26 percent and a total of $ 1.39bn has been exported to Canada. Export to non-traditional market accounted for $ 7.69bn with a market share of 18.04 percent, it said.

The European Union has contributed significantly to this growth as it is Bangladesh's largest RMG export destination, with 9.94 percent growth and $ 21.22 billion of export during July-May 2022-23 compared to $ 19.30 billion, Mohiuddin, additional managing director of Denim Expert Limited, said.

RMG export to Germany has declined by 7.22 percent with a total export of US$ 6.03 billion compared to $ 6.50 billion in July-May 2021-22.

In France and Italy, exports have increased by 23.4 percent and 44.81 percent with $ 2.6 billion and $ 2.06 billion of exports respectively.

During the FY, exports to the USA dropped by 5.07 percent from $ 8.14 billion to $ 7.73 billion while exports in the UK and Canada have grown by 12.17 percent  and 17.62 percent respectively.

At the same time, export to non-traditional markets has increased by 32.74 percent.  Among the major non-traditional markets, Japan has shown 45.80 percent positive growth while Russia and Chile have shown 28.82 percent and 11.79 percent  negative growth respectively, it added.    �UNB


