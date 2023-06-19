JICA, DTE to promote recruitment of graduates in pvt firms







The seminars were arranged to promote the recruitment of graduates from DPI, DMPI, and CBPI in private companies and organizations in Bangladesh.



JICA has been implementing the "Project for Improvement of Technical Education for Industrial Human Resources Development" to nurture human resources based on the industry needs for electrical, electronics, mechanical, and computer technologies.

For Bangladesh to achieve sustainable economic growth and enjoy the advantage of its large demography, it is crucial to develop human resources with a better foundation of skills and knowledge.



Technical Education is considered an important factor in implementing the aspirations for the development of a country, and thus JICA aims to provide support to the polytechnic institutes as an important source of industrial human resources by introducing and demonstrating an effective model with close collaboration with the industrial sector.



Namely, the project supported the DMPI, DPI, and CBPI to improve technical education and enhance industry-academia collaboration and employment support in the electronics, electrical, computer, and mechanical fields.



Over 30 private companies and organizations attended the seminar, including Walton, UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), IBCS-PRIMAX Software (Bangladesh) Limited, and Minister Hi-Tech Park Limited. More than 400 DPI, DMPI, and CBPI graduates also attended the seminars.



Participating companies presented their companies, work environment, company culture, recruitment process, and human resource needs. Some companies even expressed their willingness to hire graduates, and the project will promote job matching.



The seminar allowed industry experts, professionals, teachers, and students to exchange knowledge, ideas, and best practices.

Such initiatives can foster collaboration and pave the way for the development of the industrial sector in Bangladesh.



The seminars were attended by Md. Mohsin, Director General, Directorate of Technical Education; Md. Aktaruzzaman, Director of Planning and Development, Directorate of Technical Education and Project Director, The Project for Improvement of Technical for Industrial Human Resources Development.



Md. Yousuf Ali, Deputy Managing Director, Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC; and Yusuke Mori, Chief Advisor, The Project for Improvement of Technical Education for Industrial Human Resources Development.



Other distinguished representatives from different industries, teachers, and students were also present at those seminars.



