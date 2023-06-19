Video
Top executive quits Nissan in new leadership turmoil

Published : Monday, 19 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97

TOKYO, June 18: Nissan top executive Ashwani Gupta is leaving the company, the Japanese automaker said Friday, in a surprise departure that will revive concerns about the stability of the firm's leadership.

Gupta was part of an executive troika announced in October 2019, as the company struggled to regain its footing following the arrest of former chief Carlos Ghosn.

As chief operating officer, the Indian national quickly became one of the firm's primary public faces, looming large at quarterly earnings press conferences, and was tipped as a potential future CEO.

But ahead of Friday's announcement, a source close to the matter told AFP Gupta was stepping down, citing in part "rivalry" between him and chief executive Makoto Uchida.

"He had a very clear ambition to take the top job. He wasn't forced out, but he had understood" that it wouldn't be possible, the source said.

Nissan said Gupta had "elected to leave the company to pursue other opportunities effective June 27", without detailing the reasons for his departure.

A new executive line-up will be announced on the same date, the carmaker said.

The Financial Times first reported Gupta's surprise departure on Thursday, saying Uchida and Gupta had clashed, with the latter seen as sometimes overstepping his role and undermining his boss.    �AFP


