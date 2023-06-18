Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 June, 2023, 12:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

NATO focuses on underwater assets amid Russia sabotage concerns

Published : Sunday, 18 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

BRUSSELS, June 17: NATO has established a new centre focused on protecting undersea pipelines and data cables following the apparent attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines and as concerns mount that Russia has mapped vital Western underwater infrastructure around Europe.

The defence ministers of NATO members approved plans for a NATO "maritime centre for the security of critical underwater infrastructure" at a meeting in Brussels, NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

The centre will be based at NATO's naval headquarters in Northwood near London and, among other things, will be responsible for creating a new surveillance system to monitor parts of the Atlantic as well as for areas in the North Sea, the Baltic Sea, the Mediterranean Sea and the Black Sea.

Efforts to protect the West's critical underwater infrastructure come in reaction to the alleged acts of sabotage against the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipelines in September. Who was behind the destruction of the pipelines remains unclear.

"The threat is developing," said former German three-star general, Hans-Werner Wiermann, explaining that NATO was motivated to act following information that Russian ships had mapped critical infrastructure in the NATO alliance area.

"Russian ships have actively mapped our critical undersea infrastructure. There are heightened concerns that Russia may target undersea cables and other critical infrastructure in an effort to disrupt Western life," he told reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Wiermann said the new NATO centre would bring NATO members, allies and the private sector together to help "improve information-sharing about evolving risks and threats".    �AL JAZEERA



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NATO focuses on underwater assets amid Russia sabotage concerns
Dengue: 4 die, 477 more hospitalised
Ukraine won't have 'easy' path to join NATO: Biden
Khaleda returns to Gulshan home from hospital
AL expects easy sail for Boat in Rajshahi City election
Fair election not possible under current govt: GM Quader
Journos across country protest murder of Nadim, seek justice
Journo Nadim was killed in pre-planned way: RAB


Latest News
'Jallad Shahjahan' freed from jail after around 32 years
Cotton research officer died of snake bite
Nadim murder: Accused Babu, 3 others handed over to Bakshiganj thana
Ton-up Khawaja keeps England at bay in Ashes opener
Blinken begins rare Beijing visit in bid to lower temperature
23 Bangladeshis among 2,000 stranded in Sikkim flashflood
BCL factional clashes at Hajee Danesh university, 50 injured
Youth gunned down in Pabna over sand extraction feud
Rohingya leader shot dead at Cox’s Bazar camp
Airstrike killed 17 people, including 5 children, in Sudan capital
Most Read News
Bangladesh can announce visa policy too, Quader says
Nadim killed for writing news reports on Chairman Babu's misdeeds: RAB
Flash flood in Sylhet, 3 other dists likely as water levels in major rivers rising fast
BNP leader Khandaker Mosharraf hospitalised with chest pain
University student beaten to death over football game
Metro rail service on Agargaon-Motijheel route begins in Sept or Oct
Bank official 'commits suicide' in Ctg
Jamalpur journo murder: AL expells UP Chairman Babu
Riseup Labs empowers businesses nationwide to thrive in digital era
All BNP leaders united to join polls only under neutral govt: Nazrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft