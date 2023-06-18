Video
Sunday, 18 June, 2023
Home Front Page

Dengue: 4 die, 477 more hospitalised

Published : Sunday, 18 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Four more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Saturday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 33 this year.

During the period, 477 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 402 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, DGHS said.
Eleven hundred and thirty-eight patients, including 911 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 4,603 dengue cases, and 3,432 recoveries this year.

The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.    �UNB


