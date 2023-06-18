Dengue: 4 die, 477 more hospitalised







During the period, 477 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



Of the new patients, 402 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, DGHS said.



So far, the DGHS has recorded 4,603 dengue cases, and 3,432 recoveries this year.



The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year. �UNB



