Khaleda returns to Gulshan home from hospital





BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has returned to her Gulshan residence on Saturday afternoon after 5-day of treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital.



BNP Chairperson left the hospital at 6:35pm, for her Feroza residence in Gulshan in the capital.





"Although she has been discharged from hospital her treatment will continue at home," he added.



Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital early Tuesday as she suddenly fell sick with fever and stomachache.



Later, she underwent various medical examinations under the close supervision of her medical board.

Khaleda, 77, has long been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart and eye problems.



Since her conditional release from jail in 2020, the BNP chief has been receiving treatment at the hospital from time to time under a medical board headed by cardiologist Prof Shahabuddin Talukder.



Khaleda spent some time in Old Dhaka Central Jail as on February 8, 2018, a lower court sentenced her to five years' imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case. Later, she was found guilty in another corruption case the same year.



Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order suspending her sentence on March 25 in 2020, with conditions that she will stay at her Gulshan house and will not leave the country.



The BNP chief was admitted to Evercare Hospital six times after she had tested positive for Covid in April 2021.



