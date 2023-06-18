Video
AL expects easy sail for Boat in Rajshahi City election

Published : Sunday, 18 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Shaikh Shahrukh


Some four mayoral candidates were vying for the post of Mayor in Rajshahi City Corporation elections. Among them, the Islami Andolan Bangladesh announced boycotting the election, leaving Jatiya Party,  Zaker Party and Awami League candidates in the fray.

Awami League's mayoral candidate AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, Jatiya Party's Saiful Islam and Zaker Party's Latif Anwar are running for the mayoral post with Saiful and Latif campaigning half-heartedly in the election.
It was found that before the official campaign started, the boat candidate held 70 view exchange meetings and more are being organised now. Besides almost forty loudspeakers are being used in the boat campaign. On the other hand, four loudspeakers are being used in the campaigns of Jatiya Party and Zaker Party candidates.
The city is covered with boat posters while printing of Zaker Party candidate's posters started on last Wednesday. Jatiya Party posters are not visible. Jatiya Party has six electoral camps and Zaker Party has one. On the other hand there are more than 30 electoral camps of 'boat' in the city.

AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, the candidate for the 'boat,'  went door to door and did public campaign from early morning to till afternoon. At the time of public speech, he said that 70 per cent of the election meetings have been completed so far. Everywhere he saw the omnipresence of women. This proves that the development and empowerment of women has taken place. This is what Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wanted, that women come out of the house and participate in developmental work.  

Liton urged them to go to the polling station in the morning on June 21 and vote. He said, "If it is late, many people may have problems in the hot weather." Hold your head high and exercise your rights to vote. No one can stop you.

Regarding boycotting of the Hand Fan (Islami Andolan) candidates, Liton said, "We have one regret. If the candidate of Hand Fan was in the election, the weight of their vote could be shown.  But they will have symbols.  Those who are their blind fans may vote for that symbol.  In this they can boast of self-satisfaction, how many votes they got even after boycotting.  It doesn't matter to us.'

In Rajshahi, Jatiya Party's candidate Saiful Islam said, "If there is not a beautiful and fair environment, then we will also be forced to boycott the vote."

The candidate of Zaker Party, Latif Anwar, started mass communication in roadside shops in different places in the city. He went to shops and showed leaflets and said, 'This is me as the Mayor candidate of Zaker Party. Please pray for me." In response to a question, he said, "We never do politics of muscle power. I don't do black money politics. From village to city we have no cases against any leader.  We believe in humanity starting from the Reformation. Our people will vote for this.

Regarding city polls Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) explain the rate of highly educated candidates and business candidates has increased compared to the 2018 elections of Rajshahi City Corporation. The rate of cases of candidates in this election has decreased slightly as compared to the last election.


